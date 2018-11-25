49ers Release LB Reuben Foster After Domestic Violence Arrest in Tampa

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, arrested in Tampa Saturday night on a domestic battery charge, has been released by the team.

The San Francisco 49ers are releasing Reuben Foster. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 25, 2018

Police responded to a domestic at the Grand Hyatt around 9 p.m. Saturday night. Tampa police said Foster, 24, and a 28-year-old woman had a verbal altercation during which Foster allegedly “slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her face. Officers say they noticed a one-inch scratch on the victim’s left collarbone,” WFLA reported.

According to online records and a police report, police discovered Foster and the woman had a three-year, on-again-off-again relationship.

Foster, booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, was charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

The Alabama-native now living in Santa Clara, California was held overnight and is expected to make a court appearance Sunday morning.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported using sources that the victim is Elissa Ennis. Last spring, a Santa Clara County Court judge “dropped domestic-violence charges against Foster, a week after Ennis took the stand and recanted her allegations that Foster struck her in Los Gatos on Feb. 11.”

The charges were dropped after Ennis testified that she made the allegation up because “I was pissed and I wanted to end him,” the Mercury News reported.

She testified that it was not the first time she called police on a boyfriend for alleged domestic violence. The Mercury News reported in May Ennis said under oath she’d previously tried to ruin the career of a boyfriend who had broken up with her.