49ers Release LB Reuben Foster After Domestic Violence Arrest in Tampa

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, arrested in Tampa Saturday night on a domestic battery charge, has been released by the team.
Police responded to a domestic at the Grand Hyatt around 9 p.m. Saturday night. Tampa police said Foster, 24, and a 28-year-old woman had a verbal altercation during which Foster allegedly “slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her face. Officers say they noticed a one-inch scratch on the victim’s left collarbone,” WFLA reported.
According to online records and a police report, police discovered Foster and the woman had a three-year, on-again-off-again relationship.
Foster, booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, was charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.
The Alabama-native now living in Santa Clara, California was held overnight and is expected to make a court appearance Sunday morning.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported using sources that the victim is Elissa Ennis. Last spring, a Santa Clara County Court judge “dropped domestic-violence charges against Foster, a week after Ennis took the stand and recanted her allegations that Foster struck her in Los Gatos on Feb. 11.”
The charges were dropped after Ennis testified that she made the allegation up because “I was pissed and I wanted to end him,” the Mercury News reported.
View this post on Instagram
Elissa Ennis, the former girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, testified Thursday in a preliminary hearing that Foster never put his hands on her and that she "lied a lot" to authorities about an alleged domestic violence incident. Ennis, who testified against the advice of her attorney Stephanie Rickard, said she made up the story because she wanted to ruin Foster's career and sue him for money after he broke up with her on the morning of Feb. 11. She also admitted to falsely accusing a former boyfriend of domestic violence in Louisiana in 2011 after he attempted to break up with her.She also admitted to stealing more than $8,000 from Foster after taking his account and routing numbers. That money has since been seized by the bank and returned to Foster, but Ennis said she still has the two Rolexes she took from Foster in a safe deposit box in Louisiana. Ennis also said Thursday that she had been in touch with Foster recently because she was dealing with depression from the breakup and wanted his help so she could check herself into a clinic in Louisiana.So with that being said,LET'S BRING FOSTER BACK! 🔥👌🏽😎💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💯 #ReubenFosterIsInnocent #GetTheStrap#WeDemNiners #Go49ers#49ersPower#49ersStrong #WeHungry#StayHumble#Quest4Six #SanFrancisco#49ers#WeRep49ers #StayGold#GoldBlooded#NinerSquad #WeComing#NinerEmpire#StandUp #WeThemFaithfuls#FaithfulThenFaithfulNow #49ERS#FYT#NinerEmpire#BrickByBrick #StayGold#StayFaithful#WeRepNiners #49ers#SanFrancisco#SF#FistFullOfGold #GoldBlooded#TheFewTheProudTheNiners #CaliFuckinFornia#FortyFuckinNiners
She testified that it was not the first time she called police on a boyfriend for alleged domestic violence. The Mercury News reported in May Ennis said under oath she’d previously tried to ruin the career of a boyfriend who had broken up with her.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook