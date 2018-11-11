Aaron Jones Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Packers RB in Week 10?

There may be nothing more frustrating than the Green Bay Packers running back situation for fantasy football owners. While it seemed Aaron Jones was well on his way to fully taking over the backfield and becoming a clear-cut No. 1 back, Mike McCarthy seems to consistently throw curveballs. In turn, fantasy players are left heading into Week 10 attempting to figure out the exact value of Jones.

The good news is that the Packers’ 23-year-old running back saw a season-high 16 touches in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. He had a solid day, rushing for 75 yards on 14 carries, but the concern has more to do with the snap count situation. While Jones continues to lose work to Jamaal Williams, there’s reason for optimism about his outlook for Week 10 and beyond.

Let’s take a look at whether to start or sit Jones in the matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Should You Start or Sit Aaron Jones?

While Jones went from out-snapping Williams 32-13 in Week 8 to 43-31 last week, per Football Outsiders, a part of that had to do with the game flow it seems. The Packers fell behind in the fourth quarter and were playing catch up, which typically leads to Williams seeing more work in that role for the most part.

With the Packers unlikely to be playing from behind much against the Dolphins, they have a strong matchup which bodes well for Jones. On the season, Miami has allowed 235 attempts for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns to opposing running backs. Beyond that, they’ve also allowed 51 receptions for 480 yards and three receiving touchdowns, a positive for any pass-catching work Jones sees.

I’d go back to the well and use Jones once again in Week 10. He had another strong day last week and while he didn’t find the end zone, he could easily top the 16 touches he received in that game. I’m fine starting the Packers running back in all leagues with 12 teams or more and he’s in flex consideration for 10-teamers.

READ NEXT: Mike Davis Fantasy: Seahawks RB a Start With Chris Carson News?

