Alabama vs. Georgia: Spread, Date & Time for SEC Championship 2018

Alabama will take on Georgia in the 2018 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 1 at 4 p.m. Eastern. According to Danny Sheridan per ESPN’s College Gameday, Alabama would be favored by 14 points over Georgia in a neutral site contest.

Bama was favored by just 3.5 points against Georgia in the national championship, but these are two different teams in 2018. Based on Sheridan’s numbers heading into Week 10, Clemson would have the best chance against Alabama but would still be a seven-point underdog.

The SEC Championship will be a rematch of the thrilling national championship game that was played in the same stadium. This year’s matchup was locked up a little sooner than normal thanks to Alabama’s win over LSU as well as Georgia defeating Kentucky.

After Georgia secured the SEC East, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart admitted it is a big accomplishment, but noted the team has a lot to improve upon.

“It’s huge,” Smart told Dawg Nation. “It’s not been easy. It’s never easy. People sometimes, I think, get spoiled when you win…I think we’re getting better. Ascending is a strong word. We’re getting better. We just have so many things to get better at. I hate to say it, but we left opportunities out there with this game. I know you’ll never play a perfect game. I just wish we would play a cleaner game.”

Alabama Came Back From a 13-0 Halftime Deficit in the Title Game to Defeat Georgia

It is hard to label this matchup a revenge game, given it does not have the magnitude of having a national title on the line. That said, a trip to the College Football Playoff could be at stake, and Georgia would like nothing more than to take care of unfinished business.

Georgia took an early lead against Alabama in the title game, but Tua Tagovailoa led a comeback in the second half in the first meaningful minutes of his college football career.

After the Crimson Tide’s win over LSU, Alabama head coach told CBS he was not aware Alabama had secured the SEC West and thought the team still needed another win. Saban declined to comment on the matchup noting the team was focused on Mississippi State.

Jalen Hurts threw for just 21 yards against Georgia’s defense in the first half. The Tua era officially began in the second half as Tagovailoa threw for 166 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception.

Alabama mounted a comeback to send the game to overtime and a big-time throw by Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith sealed the championship for the Crimson Tide. After a quick start, the Bulldogs scored just seven points in the second half.

Here’s a look at the remaining schedule for Alabama and Georgia prior to the SEC Championship.

Alabama’s Remaining Schedule

DATE TEAM November 10 Mississippi State vs. Alabama November 17 Alabama vs. Citadel November 24 Auburn vs. Alabama

Georgia’s Remaining Schedule