Janice McNair, Bob’s Wife: What You Need to Know

Bob McNair, the owner of the Houston Texans, is survived by his wife, Janice, and their four children, Cal, Cary, Melissa and Ruth. McNair’s death on November 23, was announced by the Texans in a brief statement that read, “It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side.”

NBC Houston reports that McNair had battled both squamous cell carcinoma and leukemia during his life. His son, Cal, will take on his father’s responsibilities with the Texans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bob & Janice McNair Were Passionated About Philanthropy

In 1989, McNair and his wife set up the Robert and Janice McNair Educational Foundation which sought to alleviate the financial burden facing students at Rutherford County High School. The foundation helped students financially in order for them to attend college. At the time of writing, the foundation has given out nearly $3 million in aid.

While the Robert and Janice McNair Foundation, set up in 2015, helped to create entrepreneur courses at colleges across the U.S. In addition to their philanthropy, the McNairs also owned racehorses together.

The Couple Met While They Were in College in South Carolina

According to the couple’s bio on their foundation website, they met in the 1950s while they were both college students in South Carolina. Bob McNair studied at the University of South Carolina while Janice attended Columbia College, graduating in 1959. Janice received an honorary doctorate from her school later in life. Janice is also a trustee with Austin College.

Janice Is a Breast Cancer Survivor

In August 2014, ESPN ran a lengthy feature about Bob McNair’s health. The article mentioned that Janice was a breast cancer survivor. Since 2007, the McNairs have been heavily involved in medical philanthropy.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side