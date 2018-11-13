Caris LeVert Suffers Scary Leg Injury, Stretchered Off (GRAPHIC)

Thoughts immediately went out to Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert after a very scary moment in Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As LeVert attempted to chase down Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie for a block, he came down on his leg and was immediately in visible pain.

Here’s the video courtesy of Mike Cianciolo of WEAU13News:

*NOTE: THIS VIDEO IS INCREDIBLY GRAPHIC

Caris LeVert injures his knee and would be taken off the court by a stretcher. Awful news for the #Nets. Looks like it could be season ending. Injury came with 3.7 seconds left in the first half. #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/LC7AIUdoKb — Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) November 13, 2018

It’s brutal for LeVert and you have to feel for the 24-year-old guard who was in the midst of a breakout season. Shortly after the injury, Bleacher Report provided a video of the scene after LeVert’s injury and you can see the concern on the faces of other players.

Caris LeVert stretchered off court after suffering gruesome leg injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SJTVrtZDTY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2018

Both teams, players, coaches, and fans were completely stunned and visibly upset from what they had just seen. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed LeVert was taken by ambulance after the injury to a nearby hospital to undergo evaluation on his leg.

LeVert left arena in ambulance for a nearby Minneapolis hospital/trauma center to undergo evaluation on his right leg. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2018

Caris LeVert’s Impressive Start to Season

The arrow is pointing directly up for LeVert, who was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He’s increased the bulk of his numbers across the board over his first two-plus seasons. Through 13 games this year, LeVert posted averages of 19 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting an impressive 47.7 percent from the field. He was also playing a career-high 30.8 minutes per game.

LeVert unquestionably has a very bright future, and we wish him a speedy recovery. As additional information comes to light we’ll update this post.

