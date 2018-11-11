Fans Troll Lakers-Carmelo Anthony Future Pairing on Twitter

It didn’t take long for the apparent disconnect between the Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony to lead to much, much more. While Anthony has been largely disappointing through the start of his first season with the Rockets, it seems there’s frustration on both sides. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed, the two sides are discussing how to “proceed together” for the rest of this season.

While Carmelo Anthony is absent with an illness tonight against the Spurs, the Rockets and Anthony are discussing his role and how they might still be able to proceed together for the rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are fluid. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 11, 2018

There’s no question this doesn’t sound good, and in the eyes of many, it was the beginning of the end for Anthony’s tenure in Houston. Through 10 games, the 34-year-old forward is averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from the field. It’s been a less-than-ideal first year thus far for Anthony and something needs to change moving forward.

It’s unknown whether this will actually lead to a split between the player and team, but if so, Twitter is fully prepared for LeBron James to recruit Melo to the Los Angeles Lakers. And NBA fans (not so much Lakers fans) wasted little time trolling the Lakers a bit on the topic.

Carmelo Anthony-Lakers Predictions Roll In

Melo about to get his ass cut and pick up another $2.4 million veteran’s minimum contract from the Lakers ALL HAIL THE FINESSE GOD YOU MERE MORTALS https://t.co/5tJXyBXk6b — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 11, 2018

Rockets fans during the preseason: it’s only a vet min!

Lakers fans in 72 hours: OLYMPIC MELO‼️ https://t.co/PFzvY6Q0rj — Andy Liu (@AndyKHLiu) November 11, 2018

lebron james gonna bring carmelo to the lakers??? pic.twitter.com/IKxZsnTTna — Brandan Verrastro (@bverrastro_10) November 11, 2018

Not Everyone Loves the Idea of Anthony on the Lakers . . .

Yo Bron, y’all got another spot on the Lakers? – STAYME7O RECEIVED 11:28PMpic.twitter.com/KhWnheEAtF — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) November 11, 2018

I realize that separation between Melo and the Rockets is only a mere concept that Woj has provided for us, but I really can’t stress this next statement enough. DEAR. LAKERS. DO. NOT. SIGN. CARMELO. ANTHONY. We’ve got a good thing going here. #Lakers #LakersNation #Restraint — Joseph Torres (@JoeTorresWrites) November 11, 2018

Don’t you dare give Carmelo any money @Lakers — JB (@J__SUAVE) November 11, 2018

We have a pretty nice split here on the topic of Anthony to the Lakers. On one hand, NBA fans want to see it happen, largely for their own enjoyment. On the opposite side, Lakers fans are just hoping this doesn’t happen. At this point, it doesn’t seem as though the Rockets and Anthony are nearing a divorce, but it can’t be ruled out.

Time will tell, but we’ll be sure to monitor the situation over the next few days. It’s hard to envision the Lakers throwing a wrench in things after they’re finally starting to trend in the right direction though.

