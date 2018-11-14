Lakers, Sixers Among Five Teams Interested in Carmelo Anthony?

If and when the Houston Rockets opt to part ways with forward Carmelo Anthony, it seems his potential list of suitors is beginning to round into shape. Not only that, but he apparently is drawing quite a bit of interest from teams and specifically a few clear-cut playoff groups as well.

As ESPN’s Marc J. Spears and The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor revealed (h/t Hoop Central), the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are among a list of five teams interested in Anthony.

The Lakers, Heat, Blazers, Pelicans, and Sixers are said to have interest in Carmelo Anthony if he is waived by the Houston Rockets, per @KevinOConnorNBA/@MarcJSpearsESPN. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 14, 2018

This news is interesting considering Spears was recently on ESPN’s ‘The Jump’ and said something quite a bit different when it comes to the Lakers. He did mention both the Miami Heat and the 76ers, though.

“I’d keep my eye on Miami, Philly. Philly’s interested. I am hearing that, not the Lakers. I think the Lakers are done.” Spears stated.

While the Rockets have yet to waive Anthony to this point, it’s likely due to the fact that they could be looking to trade him. By dealing him as opposed to waiving him, it’d save the team money which could be used to add another player potentially.

Carmelo Anthony’s Best Potential Fits

The Sixers make a fair amount of sense from a need standpoint, but it’s tough to envision Anthony coexisting with Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid, two scoring-focused players. While Ben Simmons is an exceptional passer, that may just be too many players and too few shots to go around. Anthony’s tenures with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Rockets didn’t pan out for a variety of reasons, but he’d be asked to take on a unique role in Philly.

