Eagles’ Carson Wentz Still Not Completely Recovered From Torn ACL?

It seems there’s a reason why Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz hasn’t exactly looked like himself at all points thus far in the 2018 NFL season. After he suffered a season-ending torn ACL and LCL, it’s apparently taken some time to get back to 100 percent, a place he’s still not quite at. Fortunately, there is a reason for optimism on Wentz’s outlook moving forward.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed, Wentz isn’t 100 percent just yet, and it’s likely impacting him on the field. Fortunately, he’ll pick up additional confidence and strength as the weeks roll on.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz has impressed in his return from an ACL/LCL injury. But one person with knowledge of his rehab explained why he's only scratching the surface in his recovery. He's not there yet. pic.twitter.com/LP03zFLE7C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2018

“What Wentz has done, Rich, coming back from a torn ACL, torn LCL has been impressive, but it does take a full year at the least to come fully back. I actually talked to a source this week with direct knowledge of his rehab and he explained to me why Wentz is not fully the quarterback we will see going forward and the main reason is, he is not planting hard on his left foot. He’s taking what this person described as ‘baby steps,’ he appears tentative with this left foot as he either steps into his throws and as he scrambles.” Rapoport states. “That’s something as he gets stronger neuromuscularly is going to improve but it is not there yet. And it also has to do with confidence. That is why maybe we haven’t quite seen the Carson Wentz that we did last year. And by the way, it’s going to be another year, probably beginning of next season before Wentz can shed the brace.”

Carson Wentz’s Season Thus Far

For what it’s worth, it’s not as though Wentz has been bad in any way this season. He’s actually been better in a variety of areas in his first season back from injury. Through the eight games he’s played, the Eagles quarterback has completed an impressive 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,304 yards. If he had played a full 16-game season, he’d almost certainly set career-bests in yardage and completion percentage.

Wentz has also thrown 15 touchdowns against six interceptions, and while the turnover numbers are slightly higher than last season, he’s come back from injury better than most players do. The arrow is still pointing straight up in a big way for the 25-year-old, and he’s only going to get better as this season rolls on.

