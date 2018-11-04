Chris Carson Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Seahawks RB in Week 9?

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has made life tough for fantasy football players in the past, specifically when it comes to his decisions at the running back position. But as of late, it seems he’s finally settled on the fact that Chris Carson may actually have a bright future. This has resulted in the young running back receiving extended work and making the most of his opportunities.

Heading into Week 9, Carson is an intriguing name to consider based on his production as of late. There is one big area of concern though, as the 24-year-old is dealing with a hip injury ahead of the matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. As NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed, Carson is a game-time decision, but the Seahawks are optimistic he’ll play.

#Seahawks RB Chris Carson (hip) is a game-time decision, source said. The team is optimistic that he plays, but they want to test him out in warmups beforehand. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2018

Let’s break down whether Carson is a fantasy start or sit in Week 9.

Should You Start or Sit Chris Carson?

Over Carson’s last three games, he’s gone above the 100-yard mark three times while receiving 20-plus touches in each spot. Even in the lone game which he didn’t top 100 yards, the Seahawks back still received 14 carries for 59 yards. He’s unquestionably taken over as the workhorse back for this team and is trending upwards at a rapid rate.

Arguably the most encouraging aspect of Carson’s emergence was Week 8, as Football Outsiders shows he out-snapped fellow backfield mate Mike Davis 42-20. In Week 6 (prior to their bye), Carson out-snapped Davis just 27-24, so he’s certainly gained a bit more of Carroll’s trust and deserves the increased workload.

While the Seahawks’ matchup with the Chargers isn’t a perfect one for the running back position, it’s not terrible either. They’ve allowed 590 rushing yards on 132 carries with three touchdowns this season, along with 40 receptions for 468 yards and one additional score to the position.

The big issue here is that Carson plays at 4:05 p.m. EST, so you’ll likely lose the option of any running back in the 1 p.m. games unless an update comes early. In turn, I’d recommend using Carson in the flex spot if he’s your best option while having a backup plan just in case. If you want to play it safe, then this would be for 14-team leagues and above, but he’s a fine play in 12-team leagues if he goes. The best thing to do is simply roll him out and either pick up Davis off waivers or be prepared at 4 p.m. to make a late swap.

