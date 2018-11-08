Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend: Panthers RB Linked to Brooke Pettet

Christian McCaffrey’s dating life is difficult to figure out as the Panthers running back has not commented publicly on rumored girlfriend Brooke Pettet. Terez Owens reported back in 2017 that McCaffrey was dating Pettet, but the two were keeping their relationship private.

ICYMI: Checkout Carolina Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend https://t.co/weebbMBJh2 … pic.twitter.com/K4KIU3YDQf — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) July 17, 2017

Her name is Brooke Pettet, alumni of Arizona State University and Denver native. While Brooke is more than proud to draw attention to herself by commenting on his pics & showing off her boyfriend, Christian might be a private guy and has been mum on his relationship on social media and even not confirming it on interviews. Judging by her posts, I’m sure they are a happy couple.

Pettet has switched her Instagram account to private, but Owens posted numerous screenshots of the couple together. It is worth noting that McCaffrey has not posted any pictures with Pettet on his own Instagram. Either McCaffrey is trying to keep his dating life private, or the couple is no longer together.

McCaffrey Was Previously Dating Oregon Track Star Marybeth Sant

Prior to McCaffrey’s relationship with Pettet, the running back was dating Marybeth Sant, who he went to high school with. Both pursued collegiate careers in the Pac-12 as McCaffrey played football at Stanford, while Sant ran track at Oregon.

After dealing with multiple injuries, Sant left the Oregon program and contemplated retirement. According to Collegian, Sant began running again, and headed to Colorado State as a graduate transfer.

The journey at Oregon began according to plan when Sant qualified for the national championships in the 100-meter her freshman year. Coming off the high of qualifying for the highest level of competition, Sant’s career became suddenly jeopardized with the threat of medical retirement looming. Sant suffered several different injuries while running at Oregon that prevented her from competing consistently at the university. “I kept getting stress fractures,” Sant said. “I broke my foot freshman year and then ran sophomore year but was still hurting. At the beginning of junior year, fall training, I had a stress fracture in my shin which is rare in sprinters. The doctor did a bone density scan and took my blood and I had osteopenia.”

McCaffrey Is Used to the Spotlight Thanks to His Football Family

McCaffrey has displayed poise since joining the NFL, and learned what it took to be a professional by watching his father, Ed McCaffrey. The longtime Broncos wide receiver had 7,422 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns over his 13-year career.

“The biggest thing she brought to our family is competitiveness,” McCaffrey told NFL Player Engagement. “It’s one of the reasons we have such success is we hate losing. When you have a mom who has such unbelievably competitive traits but is so loving, she knows how to win and really raised us correctly. She’s the backbone.”