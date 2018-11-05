Casey Noble, Clay Matthews’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Clay Matthews and the Green Bay Packers will be taking on the New England Patriots on Sunday night in Foxborough. Matthews, a three-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl winner, will have the support of his family, namely his wife, Casey Noble, and the couple’s two children (even if they are too young to fully understand football).

Matthews, 32, married Noble, 40, back in 2015. The couple lives in Calabasas, California, in the offseason, according to the Ventura County Star. Noble was once a television personality, best known for hosting the HGTV show, Design on a Dime. She now lives an ultra-private life, staying out of the public eye, and focusing on her life at home with her kids.

Here is what you need to know:

1. She Married Matthews in 2015

Noble and Matthews were first linked in 2013, when they were spotted at a hockey game together, according to the website CelebSpouse. Not too much is known about Noble’s relationship with Matthews, but in July 2015, wedding pictures of the couple surfaced, giving away a few small details about their special day.

Noble either wore a short, knee-length wedding dress or changed into it after the ceremony, as evidenced by photos obtained by the blog Total Packers. The wedding reception was outside and guests included family, friends, and football teammates — but not Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though it’s unclear why he didn’t attend.

Since tying the knot, Noble has completely abandoned her public-facing Instagram and Twitter accounts; her last posts on both are from 2014.

2. She Has 2 Kids With Matthews

In February 2015, just five months before tying the knot, Noble gave birth to her first child with Matthews. The couple welcomed a baby boy and kept the Matthews’ family tradition; they named him William Clay Matthews IV.

In the fall of 2016, Clay Matthews IV became a big brother. Noble and Matthews welcomed a little girl they named Madeline Joy. The baby announcement wasn’t publicized anywhere, but Noble’s cousin posted about the birth on Facebook, according to CBS Sports.

The Matthews have done a great job at keeping their kids completely out of the public eye. Not only is it extremely difficult to find photos of the two Matthews kids, but their parents don’t post anything about them on social media, either.

3. She Used to Be a Host & Designer on the HGTV Show ‘Design on a Dime’

Before becoming Mrs. Clay Matthews and a mom of two, Noble was a television personality. She made her debut on a show called Design Star, finishing the competition in the top 3.

Noble went on to host HGTV’s Design on a Dime back in 2011, according to the Internet Movie Database.

“Design On a Dime has been a hit on HGTV for years. Now, Magnetic Productions is launching a fresh, updated version of the series with new hosts and a fresh contemporary style. Designer Casey Noble and licensed contractor Joel West team up to deliver creative, sophisticated designs that anyone can do–and that will completely transform any room,” reads the show’s description on IMDb.

In 2012 through 2014, she was part of the show Hotel Impossible. She worked as a designer on 35 episodes of the television series, which starred Anthony Melchiorri and aired on the Travel Channel.

4. She Graduated From George Mason University Before Attending the Fashion Institute

Noble graduated from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, where she studied to become a computer graphics artist. She decided to further her education and leap into the design world, full force, fostering her love for decorating, remodeling, and the like.

She went on to study interior design at the Fashion Institute for Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, California.

While in school, she worked for a few hospitality design firms, with a focus on restaurants, spas, hotels, and bars, according to CelebSpouse. According to the site, Noble opened up a design firm with two of her colleagues in 2009. Among her clientele? Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and the SLS Miami.

5. She Was Previously Married to Peter Sarantos

Noble, who is eight years older than Matthews, was married once before. Noble and her ex-husband, Peter Sarantos, tied the knot in Salt Lake City, Utah, in April 2008. Sarantos graduated from Yale University and works as a firefighter, according to FabWags. A Facebook profile that appears to belong to Sarantos confirms this information. If that is his Facebook page, he also got remarried and has two kids of his own.

There is a great deal of speculation that Noble was still married to Sarantos when she met Matthews, but that information hasn’t been confirmed.

“We can’t tell you what was the reason for their divorce, nobody knows for sure if Casey and Peter were already separated when she started dating Clay Matthews, some people said she was married and still living together with her hubby,” FabWags reports.

