Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Addresses Jason Garrett’s Job Security After Loss

The pressure is quickly mounting for Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett after his team fell to 3-5 in Week 9. With the 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans, there was frustration across the board. The coaching staff, players, fans and even up in the owner’s booth, Jerry Jones was visibly unhappy during this game. Although Jones is always one to wear his emotions on his sleeve, this time was a bit different.

And after the game was over, Jones didn’t hold back his frustration.

As Jori Epstein of USA TODAY revealed, the Cowboys owner addressed the loss and offered an answer on Garrett’s future.

Jerry Jones said he thought Cowboys looked tired in loss to Titans. Called it disappointing, a “cause for concern” and time to recognize reality — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 6, 2018

Jerry was asked repeatedly about Cowboys coach Jason Garrett’s job security. His response: At 3-5, every coach and front office member, Jerry included, needs to improve https://t.co/JgUO4C3THS — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 6, 2018

There was no vote of confidence following this loss and certainly no reason to believe Garrett should be sitting comfortably heading into Week 10. Jones won’t part ways with Garrett right now, but it can’t be ruled out if the Cowboys don’t right the ship sooner than later. As Epstein revealed, Jones even stated he wouldn’t fire Garrett midseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: "Tonight’s game did not – did not, I emphasize – impact my future look at Dak Prescott." On if he'd fire Jason Garrett in season: "I just gave a big old ‘no.’" — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 6, 2018

Unfortunately for Garrett, an in-season firing isn’t his primary reason for concern.

Realistically, Jones’ answer on Garrett’s future was a non-answer, which is worse than any answer he could have provided. It’s apparent the frustration is brewing for the Cowboys owner, who’s surely getting tired of his team coming up short in spots like this.

Cowboys’ Rough Night vs. Titans

The deep dive into the loss on Monday Night Football doesn’t provide much optimism. Arguably the best take away may be the fact that recently-acquired Amari Cooper caught 5-of-8 targets for 58 yards and one touchdown. He looked solid in his debut and showed an early rapport with Dak Prescott. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to push the offense over the top and the Cowboys quarterback threw a tough interception while targeting Cooper in the end zone.

Prescott was sacked five times and the Cowboys finished with under 300 yards of total offense (297). Something has to give for Dallas moving forward, and if there’s not a big change soon, fans may see a new face running the sidelines in 2019.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Address Amari Cooper Contract Extension

