Cowboys’ Michael Gallup Thanks Team, Fans in Twitter Post

Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Michael Gallup has been away from the team following the Week 11 game and has received the full support of the franchise. In a terrible piece of news, ESPN’s Todd Archer cited comments from Cowboys coach Jason Garrett on 105.3 The Fan about the situation. Garrett revealed this week that Gallup’s brother committed suicide.

“We just found out after the ballgame that his brother had committed suicide and [we] just wanted to leave it at that,” Garrett told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday. “Obviously a very personal matter. We’re all behind Michael and supporting him and his family, and this is a very challenging time for him. We’ll take it moment by moment, day by day and give him all of our love and all of our support.”

Following the tragedy, Gallup has been away from the team and with his family. On Tuesday, the wide receiver took to Twitter in order to thank the Cowboys, fans and all those who have supported him.

I want to thank my teammates, the Cowboys family, friends & fans for their love and support. It means so much that y’all are here for me and my family during this time. — Michael Gallup (@michael13gallup) November 20, 2018

Archer and ESPN detailed that Gallup found out about the news just after the Cowboys’ game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. He cited Gallup was “in a side room being consoled by wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal.”

Aftermath of Tragedy, Gallup’s Plan Moving Forward

As Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram revealed, they are attempting to figure out funeral plans for Gallup’s brother, which will either be held Wednesday or Friday. The rookie receiver also apparently plans to play in Thursday’s game against the Washington Redskins and owner Jerry Jones offered his private plane.

Logistics are still being determined regarding the funeral of Michael Gallup's brother whether it's Wednesday or Friday. The rookie receiver intends to play against the Redskins Thursday. It's just a matter of getting him to and from. Jerry Jones has offered his private plane — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 20, 2018

Obviously, Gallup’s availability for this game is far from the most important thing. Thoughts certainly go out to both him and his entire family during the situation.

