Cowboys Fans Go Into Frenzy on Twitter After Win Over Saints

The Week 13 Thursday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys was expected to be a high-scoring one. Not only did that prove to not be the case, but the Cowboys also may have shown that they are the real deal. In a surprising outcome, the home team stunned the Saints, snapping their 10-game win streak in the process with a 13-10 win.
It was a defensive battle which also featured some brutal breaks on offense for both sides. In the end, the Dallas offense got the last laugh by intercepting Drew Brees on the Saints’ final drive. This came shortly after New Orleans got the ball back and had a chance to drive down and either tie or win the game.
After the game, Cowboys fans were going wild on Twitter, largely due to the fact that many analysts counted them out in this game. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions and evaluate how the game played out.
Best Reactions From Cowboys’ Win Over Saints
Even Analysts and Former Players Loved It
Current Players Wasted No Time Celebrating
Cowboys Defense Puts Clamps on Drew Brees, Saints Offense
If the Cowboys winning the game wasn’t surprising enough, the fact that the Saints had just 176 total yards of offense makes it even more eye-opening. Taking it one step further, Drew Brees threw for just 127 yards on 28 attempts while Alvin Kamara (36 yards on 11 carries) and Mark Ingram (27 yards on seven carries) were bottled up.
The Dallas secondary was a major talking point during the game, as the Saints pass-catchers were held in check also. Michael Thomas caught five passes for 40 yards and no player finished the night with more than that. If not for a 30-yard touchdown catch from Keith Kirkwood, the Saints would have had exactly one wide receiver with a catch. The only other players to haul in passes were Kamara (eight), tight end Dan Arnold (two) and Ingram (two).
