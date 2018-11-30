Cowboys Fans Go Into Frenzy on Twitter After Win Over Saints

The Week 13 Thursday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys was expected to be a high-scoring one. Not only did that prove to not be the case, but the Cowboys also may have shown that they are the real deal. In a surprising outcome, the home team stunned the Saints, snapping their 10-game win streak in the process with a 13-10 win.

It was a defensive battle which also featured some brutal breaks on offense for both sides. In the end, the Dallas offense got the last laugh by intercepting Drew Brees on the Saints’ final drive. This came shortly after New Orleans got the ball back and had a chance to drive down and either tie or win the game.

After the game, Cowboys fans were going wild on Twitter, largely due to the fact that many analysts counted them out in this game. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions and evaluate how the game played out.

Best Reactions From Cowboys’ Win Over Saints

THE COWBOYS ARE WINNING THE SUPER BOWL!!!! pic.twitter.com/fFXRBtTJiG — Brett Russell (@brett_russell1) November 30, 2018

THIS! TONIGHT! Is why @dallascowboys are AMERICAS TEAM — Miguel Angel (@theemiguel) November 30, 2018

Even Analysts and Former Players Loved It

Considering Drew Brees was having the greatest quarterback year EVER, this very possibly was the greatest defensive performance in Cowboy history. I can't think of a better one at the moment, given the degree of difficulty holding this offense to 10 points. 10! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 30, 2018

Thank u, next. How bout them Cowboys?!! 🙌🏼 #CowboysvsSaints — Amanda Mertz (@amandamertz) November 30, 2018

Big congratulations to Rod Marinelli and the Dallas Cowboys Defense. Jaylon Smith said it on the post game show—relentless effort, hustle and running to the ball paid off tonight. They showed that it is still possible to play defense in the NFL. It was fun to watch. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) November 30, 2018

Cowboy’s fans are going in on @stephenasmith right now and I know it! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 30, 2018

Current Players Wasted No Time Celebrating

. @JourdanJD called game ‼️ We dem Boyz — Chido (@ChidobeAwuzie) November 30, 2018

Cowboys Defense Puts Clamps on Drew Brees, Saints Offense

If the Cowboys winning the game wasn’t surprising enough, the fact that the Saints had just 176 total yards of offense makes it even more eye-opening. Taking it one step further, Drew Brees threw for just 127 yards on 28 attempts while Alvin Kamara (36 yards on 11 carries) and Mark Ingram (27 yards on seven carries) were bottled up.

The Dallas secondary was a major talking point during the game, as the Saints pass-catchers were held in check also. Michael Thomas caught five passes for 40 yards and no player finished the night with more than that. If not for a 30-yard touchdown catch from Keith Kirkwood, the Saints would have had exactly one wide receiver with a catch. The only other players to haul in passes were Kamara (eight), tight end Dan Arnold (two) and Ingram (two).

