Damien Williams Fantasy: Should You Add Chiefs RB After Kareem Hunt Release?

Kareem Hunt’s abrupt release has fantasy owners scrambling to figure out if Spencer Ware or Damien Williams is the Chiefs running back to pickup? To be clear, Hunt’s actions displayed on tape are reprehensible, but we will be focusing on the fantasy fallout from the unfortunate event.

Ware is the Chiefs running back to own in fantasy until proven otherwise. At this point, Williams is only worth a waiver wire add in dynasty leagues or season-long formats with deep rosters. If you are playing in a standard redraft league, Williams is not worth adding at this time unless you have a roster spot to burn.

The Chiefs have leaned on Ware in the past, and all indications are he is going to get the first crack at being Kansas City’s new lead back. That does not mean you should not have your eye on Williams who has been especially productive throughout his career in passing situations.

Williams spent four seasons with the Dolphins before joining the Chiefs in 2018. Williams best season came in 2016 when he had 23 receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns. The running back also had 115 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

CBS Sports’ Dave Richard noted that Williams will likely get work as the third-down back, giving him more value in PPR leagues.

“I’m working under the assumption Spencer Ware will pick up a lot of the KC RB snaps. Damien Williams is a third-down specialist, so he has a little value. Darrel Williams, Anthony Sherman minimal value. I’d be surprised if KC didn’t address the position in the 2019 draft,” Richard tweeted.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach noted before the season started that Williams has the talent to be an NFL starter.

“He was in our (backup) stack, and I’m like, this guy isn’t (a backup), he’s a borderline (situational starter),” Veach told The Kansas City Star. “This guy is pretty good.”

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy admitted the Chiefs could be a fresh start for Williams.

“We wanted to sit down and get to know each other,” Bieniemy explained to The Kansas City Star. “Because what you see on tape is a tremendous football player. Obviously Damien has had a few things that have taken place in his past, but I just wanted to make sure that he understood how we do things around here.”

The Chiefs had enough confidence in Williams to go after him this summer, but right now he is likely going to be playing behind Ware. Keep an eye on his usage as he could become more fantasy relevant as the season comes to a close.

Darrel Williams Becomes the Chiefs Third-String Running Back After Kareem Hunt’s Release

Williams is worth a flyer in deeper leagues, but fantasy owners in traditional redraft leagues should hold off adding him. With Hunt’s release, Darrel Williams is now the Chiefs’ third-string running back, and is more of an unknown in the NFL.

The rookie running back played four years at LSU and had his best season with the Tigers in 2017. Williams rushed for 820 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 23 receptions for 331 yards.

Like the older Williams, the former LSU running back is not worth adding in most leagues at this time. He could be worth a flyer if you are playing in a dynasty league with deep rosters. Here’s how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described the rookie running back coming out of LSU.

Physical, well-built running back who opened the eyes of NFL scouts with a strong season as a replacement for, and complimentary piece to Derrius Guice. Williams has NFL size and toughness and his ability to handle short-yardage carries as well as passes out of the backfield do nothing but increase his chances of making a roster…Built like a bruiser and runs with good physicality. Sturdy base absorbs hits and maintains balance. Doesn’t get cute. Doesn’t feel running lanes developing, needs to see it. Burst through line of scrimmage is below average. Doesn’t have the feet and instincts to sting moves together.

