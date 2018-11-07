DeAndre Jordan Girlfriend: Mavericks Center Engaged to Blake Griffin’s Ex?

Dallas Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan opted to leave the team he spent the first 10 years of his NBA career with this past offseason. After putting up some impressive numbers and becoming a force inside with the Los Angeles Clippers, Jordan joined the Mavericks. So far, things have gone well and he’s put up strong numbers through the early stages of the 2018-19 season.

Jordan’s personal life isn’t something he’s made very public, but one topic which has grabbed attention is his dating life. This is largely due to the fact that it’s been a bit tough to figure out exactly where he stands with things.

Various reports and rumors have linked the Mavericks center to two different people as his potential girlfriend recently, but we may finally have an answer on where things stand. Let’s take a look at Jordan’s current girlfriend and what’s led to this point.

DeAndre Jordan and Amber Alvarez

As far back as 2013, Jordan was linked to model Amber Alvarez as his supposed girlfriend. The two were even seen at a premiere for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie together. Interestingly, Alvarez is from Dallas, but this all happened long before the NBA star opted to switch teams and sign there.

Back in the early part of their relationship, the two could be found on social media in photos together. Jordan and Alvarez had reportedly been together as late as September of 2018, thanks to photos revealed by Terez Owens.

Those pictures of the NBA star and model showed them shooting hoops and getting pretty close at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off. Although it’s been just a short time since they were brought to light, Jordan has apparently connected with someone new – former teammate Blake Griffin’s ex-girlfriend.

DeAndre Jordan and Bethany Gerber Together

While Sports Gossip left no question that Jordan is now dating Gerber, who was previously with his former Clippers teammate, there are some aspects of this that are tough to gauge. For starters, Gerber posted the following picture on her Instagram on September 14, just after the story/photos of Jordan with Alvarez.

There may be some speculation from that photo and timeline, but it was all but put to rest after Jordan posted a photo of his own. This featured the two together on Halloween, roughly a month and a half later, dressed up as Matilda and Ms. Trunchbull.

So while Jordan and Gerber seem to at least be dating, Sports Gossip also pointed out that there’s a chance they may be engaged. The site brought to light an Instagram story Jordan posted in which there’s a ring on her finger.

It’s tough to tell at this point whether the two have tied the knot, but until there’s confirmation from either person, it’ll remain pure speculation.

