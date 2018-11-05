Derrick Rose Injury Update: Will Rose Suit Up Against the Clippers?

Derrick Rose left Friday’s loss against the Warriors after only five minutes of play. It was the first game after his historic career-high against the Utah Jazz a few nights before, where he scored 50 points and sealed the game for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The injury has sidelined him yet again, though. He missed yesterday’s 111-81 loss against the Trailblazers as he nurses the ankle back to full strength.

It’s unclear when exactly he will return. Given his history with injuries, it’s likely that he’ll be absent for more than just yesterday’s game, as he and the Wolves will certainly want to play it safe–especially this early in the season–and Rose himself has commented on how long recovery typically takes for his body. He has insane explosiveness and therefore more muscle volatility than most.

"My body is not like ya'll. I've got to do three or four times the recovery ya'll do just because of my speed and how explosive I am." .@drose opens up to our @ShamsCharania about dealing with injuries in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview. pic.twitter.com/dwRwbm3RMh — Stadium (@WatchStadium) October 31, 2018

Rose is currently averaging 17 points per game for the Timberwolves, typically coming off the bench behind point guard Jeff Teague. The team is currently 4-6 and sits at 11th place within the Western Conference. The Clippers sit at #7 with a 5-4 record.

Every matchup in the hotly-contested West is vital, so the Wolves will need to rally without Rose to best the Clippers and move up in the ranks.

