Does Deshaun Watson Have a Wife? Is Texans QB Married?

Deshaun Watson is not married and does not appear to have a girlfriend. Watson has been linked to a few different women during his NFL career with the Texans but is not publicly dating anyone at this time. The last person Watson was linked to was Los Angeles Clippers dancer Courtney Watts. Terez Owens reported in October of 2017 that Watson spent his bye week with Watts.

Since then, there have been no other reports of Watts and Watson being an item. Watts posted a photo earlier this year of what appears to be her Austrailian boyfriend. Watson’s Instagram is full of football and family.

After Mia Khalifa posted a video of her playing basketball with Watson, some fans speculated the two were an item. Khalifa later told TMZ that the two were just friends. Watson has been mostly silent about his dating life since things ended with his high school sweetheart Dallas Robson but did talk about the difficulty of relationships back in 2013.

“Relationships are harder nowadays because conversations becomes texting, argument becomes phone calls, & feelings become statuses & tweets,” Watson tweeted.

Here’s a rundown of some of Watson’s past relationships.

Deshaun Watson Is Friends With Mia Khalifa

Happy birthday, @deshaunwatson! For the record, I let u block that dunk cause ur a rookie and I didn't wanna risk hurting you before game 1 pic.twitter.com/AdS42yZ7hj — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) September 14, 2017

On Watson’s birthday back in 2017, Khalifa posted a video where she attempted to dunk on Watson. Khalifa noted to TMZ that there was nothing romantic between the two, but she invited Watson over for dinner when he moved to Houston to welcome him to the area.

But we spoke with Mia who tells us there’s nothing but serious friendship goin’ on … and it all started over a home-cooked meal when Deshaun moved to H-Town. Mia says she lives close to Watson and, with him being new to the area, she invited him to her place for some hospitality … and they’ve been tight ever since.

The Texans Quarterback Dated Dallas Robson During His College Days at Clemson

Watson had been dating Dallas Robson going back to his high school days. Watson appeared to be with Robson for the majority of his time at Clemson but stopped posting photos with her towards the end of his time with the Tigers. Watson no longer appears on Robson’s social media as well.

Watson’s Mother Is Still the Center of His World

What is clear is Watson’s mother, Deann Watson, is the center of his life away from football. After Watson was selected by the Texans in the 2017 NFL draft, he was handed a letter written by his mother. Here’s an excerpt from the letter per CBS Sports.

Deshaun, when you came into this world you brought a love to my heart that I never appreciated. I watched you play your first flag football game all the way to the last college game. To be here at the NFL Draft and watch you walk across the stage is a dream come true. I’m so proud of you, I’m so proud of the person and the man you became. Making it to the NFL is an accomplishment that you may have to come true. That being said, so much joy to my heart. I wish you love and happiness and long-time success. As I look back, we were not supposed to be here.

Watson’s mom battled cancer when he was in high school. He spoke about how the experience impacted him and helped him mature.

“While 15 years old and playing football and basketball and trying to be a kid, I was also having four jobs and putting food on the table with my older brother and making sure that my younger brother and younger sister were getting to school, having clothes, shoes, food and doing the things they wanted to do,” Watson said on The Rich Eisen Show per the Charlotte Observer. “I was taking care of them and making sure that the household was steady.”