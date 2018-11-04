DeVante Parker Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Dolphins WR in Week 9?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker finally returned to fantasy football relevance in Week 8 against the Houston Texans. The ongoing issues between the talented pass-catcher and head coach Adam Gase had to be put aside for at least one week due to injuries. The Dolphins were without both Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson for the game, leading to Parker seeing a huge uptick in work.

Prior to Parker’s six-catch, 134-yard performance last week, he had caught just two passes for 40 yards all year. It’s apparent Gase has some sort of issue with the receiver and he was even rumored to be on the trade block prior to the deadline. Originally, it seemed as though Parker could be a solid fantasy option once again this week when Kenny Stills was ruled out early Sunday.

Unfortunately, for those fantasy owners who were looking to get one more solid week from Parker, there was a wrench thrown into the plan. As NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed, Stills looked good in a pregame test and will now be active against the New York Jets.

This is a surprise: #Dolphins WR Kenny Stills, who was questionable with a groin injury, had a great pre-game test and will be active vs. the #Jets, source said. Helps immensely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2018

Let’s take a look at whether there’s any way to viably start Parker in Week 9 with Stills back in the mix.

Should You Start or Sit DeVante Parker?

On one hand, you have to envision that Stills won’t see the same heavy workload he has in the past. This means there should be at least some work available for Parker again this week. After the talented 25-year-old receiver played 100 percent of the team’s snaps last game (per Football Outsiders), he’s likely a top candidate to lose work to Stills.

With that said, based on the Dolphins still being thin at receiver and Stills likely not at 100 percent, Parker should remain on the field. His fantasy value takes a hit, but he’s still an option in some leagues this week.

Originally, Parker could have been played almost as high as a flex option in 10-team leagues. At this point, though, he’s realistically in play as a 12-team flex option or in any 14-team leagues and larger.

