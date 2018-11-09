Saints WR Michael Thomas Reacts to Dez Bryant Injury on Twitter

It apparently didn’t take long for Dez Bryant to be a welcomed part of the New Orleans Saints family. After the news came that the team’s newest wide receiver reportedly suffered a torn Achilles at practice Friday, it was disappointing across the board. But shortly after the news, Saints wideout Michael Thomas took to Twitter to show Bryant some love.

Best believe we throwing up the X still bro 🙅🏾‍♂️ #weallwegot — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 9, 2018

After NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first revealed the fear of the injury potentially as a torn Achilles, it was later reported that the MRI was essentially just a formality. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter cited, doctors believe it is torn and that the 30-year-old receiver will be out for around eight months.

Testing on Saints’ WR Dez Bryant’s Achilles is considered “a formality”, per source. Doctors believe it is torn. Injury expected to sideline him eight months, putting him on track to potentially be ready for training camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2018

It’s tough for Bryant, who many believed landed in a great spot with future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees and a talented young wideout in Thomas lining up opposite of him. The expectation was that Dez would be the team’s new No. 2 wideout, which would have meant plenty of opportunities next to a player in Thomas who draws double coverage often.

Dez Bryant Reacts to Injury

It’s obviously understandable that Bryant was disappointed by the injury just days after coming to terms on a deal with his new team. But the veteran pass-catcher took to Twitter shortly after and offered a response which was eye-opening.

Things was just starting to heat up for me… I won’t question the man upstairs… this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 9, 2018

The loss hurts both sides, without question. The Saints walked away impressed from Bryant’s workout, so much so that they opted to sign him over the likes of Brandon Marshall and a few other names. As for Bryant, he didn’t seem to be in any rush to sign a deal until he felt like it was the best possible fit, which New Orleans seemed to be.

While we await final word on Bryant’s injury, it’s essentially a foregone conclusion what the severity is at this point.

