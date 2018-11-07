Cowboys’ Jason Garrett Reacts to Dez Bryant Signing With Saints

There was always some hope from many Dallas Cowboys fans that the team would bring back Dez Bryant after releasing him this offseason. That hope was all but destroyed when the team traded for wide receiver Amari Cooper, but it seems Bryant has found a new home ahead of Week 10 of the NFL season.

As NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed, the New Orleans Saints will sign Bryant to a one-year deal. It’s a great opportunity for Bryant, and shortly after the news was released, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett spoke about it, courtesy of Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Jason Garrett: “Dez is a great player. Really happy for him and that opportunity. I know he’ll help their team.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 7, 2018

Jason Garrett: “I love Dez. I wish nothing but the best for him. That’s a great spot for him.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 7, 2018

Bryant worked out for the Saints this week and he’ll now join a strong offense led by future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees. It’s expected he’ll step in and be the No. 2 wideout next to young playmaker Michael Thomas. That role was previously held by Ted Ginn Jr. before he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Cowboys to Face Dez Bryant This Season

There’s no question Garrett wishes the former Cowboys wide receiver well, but he’s likely not all that excited about having to see him on the field this season. The Saints will head to Jerry’s World in Week 13 for a game against the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. If Bryant has revenge on his mind, there may be no better way to get it than in a primetime game at his old stomping grounds.

It seemed at one point that the Cowboys could opt to bring Bryant back due to their struggling wide receiver corps. While the addition of Cooper will certainly help, the concern is still somewhat high. Through eight games this season, Dallas has just one receiver over 250 yards in Cole Beasley, who’s totaled 36 receptions for 366 yards and two scores.

After Beasley, rookie Michael Gallup has 13 catches for 241 yards and no wideout has more than 15 receptions over the first half of the year.

READ NEXT: Dez Bryant Fantasy: Value of Wide Receiver After Signing With Saints

