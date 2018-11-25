Donovan Mitchell Injury: Will Mitchell Play Tonight Against the Kings?

The Utah Jazz will be looking for revenge against the Sacramento Kings tonight, after losing to them at home earlier this week. Sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell put up 35 points in the two teams’ last meeting, but tonight the Jazz will have to attempt a comeback without him in the lineup.

The team confirmed today that Mitchell will remain out after suffering a rib contusion against the Lakers on Friday.

Donovan Mitchell (rib contusion) is out tomorrow against Sacramento. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 25, 2018

Mitchell played only 12 minutes before the injury, and had 4 points. The team went on to lose to the Lakers which extended their losing streak to three in a row. It’ll be tough for them to right the ship tonight without Mitchell, but it’s not completely out of the cards.

The Kings all but shut down Jazz center Rudy Gobert in their earlier matchup. He had 13 points but was noticeably stifled when it came to the team’s bread-and-butter lob plays–which were nearly nonexistent as the Kings effectively blocked Gobert out.

If the Jazz can figure out how to counter that defense, the rest of their guards are more than capable of getting Gobert the ball for some (relatively) easy points at the rim. With Mitchell out, they’ll also rely more heavily on the three-point shooting of Joe Ingles and Jae Crowder.

The two teams will play tonight at 5:00 pm PST.

