Doug Martin Fantasy: Start or Sit the Raiders RB Today vs. 49ers?

Marshawn Lynch’s injury has opened up some new fantasy opportunities for Raiders running backs Doug Martin and Jalen Richard. Are either Martin or Richard worth starting in Week 9 against the 49ers?

Martin would be my preference as the Raiders running back is expected to continue to get the majority of carries in Lynch’s absence. With the number of teams on bye this week, Martin is firmly in the RB2 category for this week allowing you to start him with confidence.

According to Rotoworld, Martin out-touched Richard 15 to 10 last week. You can expect this to be the case again tonight against the Niners. After Lynch was placed on the injured reserve list, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was pretty clear on how the team planned on using the running backs.

“Doug’s a feature back. He’s had 1,300 yards in this league twice,” Gruden told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He’s practiced hard. He’s ready to go. I think you’ve all seen Jalen Richard has carved out a unique role. …We’ll try to get more out of him as we have in recent weeks.”

Translation: Martin is going to get the majority of carries while Richard will be used in passing down situations. Martin had 13 carries for 72 yards last week against the Colts. As the Raiders move on from Amari Cooper, we should see Martin’s workload continue to increase.

Doug Martin Is Out to Prove He Can Still Play at a High Level

Martin does not get the best matchup against the Niners, who have performed well against the run. The volume is going to be there for Martin to still be a strong fantasy play. Gruden wants to run the football as his top running back has averaged 1,200 yards each season.

Given Lynch’s injury, that is unlikely to happen this season, but the coach still wants to lean on his running backs which benefits Martin fantasy owners. Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson noted Martin has his own set of plays that focus on his strengths.

“He’s a real high-energy guy,” Olson told ESPN. “If you ever watch him on the practice field, he’s constantly moving. If it’s the special teams period, he’s over with the quarterbacks running routes or working on protections. He’s just trying to improve his game all the time. He’s a real high-energy guy. I think he’s being a real pro and he’ll wait patiently until his opportunity comes, and it’s here now. Marshawn has a package of plays that we feel suit his skills; Doug has a package of plays that suit his skills. … We’re excited to see what he can do.”

As for Martin, he is looking to take advantage of this opportunity and prove he still has something left in the tank.

“I’m 29, pushing 30,” Martin explained to ESPN. “I signed over here for a year so it’s definitely an opportunity to show the rest of the league and the Raiders and all my doubters that I can still play. I still have a lot of miles left on these wheels…Nobody wants to lose and nobody wants to lose multiple games. Right now, we’re playing for each other, and still playing. It’s not too late. We still have a lot of games left. We have a lot of guys with a lot of pride on this team, and we’re not going to go down without a fight. We’re going to play to the best of our ability.”

