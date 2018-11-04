DraftKings Issues: Latest Updates on Fantasy Site Crashing

The many fantasy football players around the world who were set to tune up their DraftKings NFL lineups were greeted with a surprising message. Right at the start of Week 9, the site crashed and offered up an error message to users. There was no ability to navigate anywhere on the site due to this message.

Here’s a look at what fantasy players were left with shortly after the start of the NFL week:

Shortly after the error message came out, DraftKings’ customer support team offered up an update on Twitter on the situation. There was no information on the outage aside from the site acknowledging there was an issue.

We are aware that some customers are unable to reach the DraftKings website. Please follow https://t.co/1PDT9ywmfh for updates. Thank you! — DraftKings CX Team (@DK_Assist) November 4, 2018

DraftKings Fantasy Players Frustrated

Players were unable to see their fantasy lineups after making them and some were even trying to update teams leaving them understandably unhappy. There’s also an afternoon fantasy football slate which many players were looking to get a jump start on, along with a showdown game tonight.

Here’s a look at a few of the reactions which came in about the outage, and one user even called out DraftKings by stating that “every week, its the same thing” and to “get your [expletive] together.”

@DraftKings you having site problems? Slow lineups won’t show up! Come on! — Scott Walker (@WalkerS90) November 4, 2018

How about you fix the App before everyone switches back to @FanDuel — Vipin Sethi (@VIPsethi) November 4, 2018

This is NOT A RECORDING It is an @NFL Sunday & @DraftKings is down! #DFS — DFSAddict (@DFSAddict) November 4, 2018

At around 1:44 p.m. EST, DraftKings provided another update pointing to their website and sportsbook being live once again.

The DFS and Sportsbook websites and apps are currently accessible. Please follow https://t.co/Ce4IkoB1V1 for further updates. — DraftKings CX Team (@DK_Assist) November 4, 2018

