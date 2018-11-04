DraftKings Issues: Latest Updates on Fantasy Site Crashing

The many fantasy football players around the world who were set to tune up their DraftKings NFL lineups were greeted with a surprising message. Right at the start of Week 9, the site crashed and offered up an error message to users. There was no ability to navigate anywhere on the site due to this message.
Here’s a look at what fantasy players were left with shortly after the start of the NFL week:
Shortly after the error message came out, DraftKings’ customer support team offered up an update on Twitter on the situation. There was no information on the outage aside from the site acknowledging there was an issue.
DraftKings Fantasy Players Frustrated
Players were unable to see their fantasy lineups after making them and some were even trying to update teams leaving them understandably unhappy. There’s also an afternoon fantasy football slate which many players were looking to get a jump start on, along with a showdown game tonight.
Here’s a look at a few of the reactions which came in about the outage, and one user even called out DraftKings by stating that “every week, its the same thing” and to “get your [expletive] together.”
At around 1:44 p.m. EST, DraftKings provided another update pointing to their website and sportsbook being live once again.
