DraftKings Picks & Optimal Lineups for Cowboys vs. Eagles Showdown

Week 10 of the 2018 NFL season featured some big surprises, a few eye-opening performances from players and a mixture of both good and bad from a fantasy football perspective. But just because the day action wrapped up doesn't mean the weekend is over. In the first of two single-game fantasy options, we have an NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys let many down last Monday in a primetime loss to the Tennessee Titans (specifically anyone who used their offensive players in fantasy). Now, they'll look to right the ship with a tough road game against arguably their biggest rival.

For the game which should come with plenty of headlines, we're going to look at the DraftKings offerings for their showdown options. This slate features the always-popular $10 option which has an $800,000 guarantee and $200,000 to first place. There are also a variety of larger buy-in games and plenty of inexpensive options for those looking to build a few lineups for fun.

As we approach the Sunday night game, I'll offer up a few different lineups, picks and insight into the various options on the slate. This will include three unique lineups, one of which is the optimal (well-rounded), a 150-max option (high ceiling, boom-or-bust) and a single-entry/cash lineup (high floor).

It's worth noting that showdown games are quite a bit different than normal daily fantasy options. Since they cover just one game, you'll select six players from any position you want. Before we get too deep into the lineups themselves, I'll first evaluate the top captain options and names to target in your top spot.

Let's first lay out how showdown games actually work along with the rules to make sure you're ready to roll.

– Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

– Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

– Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

– $50,000 salary cap

– You can use more than one quarterback

On some showdown slates, constructing lineups that are unique is somewhat of a tall task. With only six players selected, you'll want to find a way to differentiate yourself from the field. The captain spot is a great way to do that, as the 1.5x points you earn there makes it an important choice. In turn, deciding between spending up or saving money on your captain will be a big decision.

I'll kick off the action with favorite captain plays for Cowboys vs. Eagles and a few matchups while then rolling into the lineups.