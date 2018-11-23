Dwight Howard Injury Update: Will Dwight Howard Play Against the Raptors?

The drama-embroiled Wizards will face off against the Eastern Conference powerhouse team that is the Toronto Raptors tonight, and they’ll have to do so without veteran center Dwight Howard.

The injury is a lingering one–it’s the reason he missed the first seven games of the season. Apparently he aggravated the injury in this week’s game against the Trail Blazers and left the game after just 7 minutes. He had 2 points at the time.

Second-year player Thomas Bryant got the starting nod as Howard missed the team’s last matchup against the Clippers on Tuesday. He played 19 minutes and scored 7 points in his time on the floor.

Before re-aggravating his injury, Howard had come off a monster game against the nets where he scored 25 points in 27 minutes, along with grabbing 17 rebounds. He’s averaging 17.4 points per game and 9.2 rebounds on the whole so far this season.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Called Out for Mental Toughness, Compared to LeBron