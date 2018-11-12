New Orleans Injury Update: Will Elfrid Payton Play Against the Raptors?

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton will likely be sidelined for his eighth-straight game tonight as his team faces off against the conference powerhouse Raptors.
That being said, the guard has been upgraded to “questionable”, rather than simply “out”, a big step toward recovery and his imminent return.
Whether Payton plays tonight or not, he’s closing in fast on getting back to 100%. The game tonight against the Raptors will be tough, but if the Pelicans play Payton they’ll definitely want to do so with him at 100%.
