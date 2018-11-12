New Orleans Injury Update: Will Elfrid Payton Play Against the Raptors?

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton will likely be sidelined for his eighth-straight game tonight as his team faces off against the conference powerhouse Raptors.

That being said, the guard has been upgraded to “questionable”, rather than simply “out”, a big step toward recovery and his imminent return.

#Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry says Elfrid Payton remains questionable but leaning towards not playing against Toronto. He says Nikola Mirotic is probable to play tonight but it will depend on how he feels after shootaround. — Daniel Sallerson (@dsallerson) November 12, 2018

Whether Payton plays tonight or not, he’s closing in fast on getting back to 100%. The game tonight against the Raptors will be tough, but if the Pelicans play Payton they’ll definitely want to do so with him at 100%.

