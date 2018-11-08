Houston Rockets Injury Update: Will Eric Gordon Play Against the Thunder?

Eric Gordon was a favorite to win last year’s Sixth Man of the Year award, and this year was averaging 15 points per game for the Houston Rockets before being sidelined with a hip injury.

Gordon may come off the bench on an average night, but he’s a key part of the Rockets offense. And with them struggling a bit thus far this season, the Rockets could use all the help they can get. It’s unfortunate, then, that Gordon is listed as “questionable” for tonight’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Status note: Eric Gordon (groin) remains questionable Thursday. — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) November 8, 2018

The Thunder are looking for their seventh win in a row–though they’ll be missing their star point guard, Russell Westbrook.

As the two teams meet tonight in Oklahoma City, expect back up point guard Dennis Schroder to do all he can to fill Westbrook’s shoes, and James Harden, of course, to put up big numbers for the Rockets.

