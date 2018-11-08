OKC Thunder Starting Lineup vs. Rockets Without Russell Westbrook

The Oklahoma City Thunder are aiming for their seventh straight win tonight against the southern powerhouse Houston Rockets, but they’ll have to do so without star point guard Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook has been sidelined with a brutal-looking ankle injury, though it’s been reported that it wasn’t as bad as it looked.

Russell Westbrook rolled his left ankle pretty bad pic.twitter.com/TVSga3vtym — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 6, 2018

That being said, the Thunder still have to hit the floor without him tonight. They’re looking to capitalize against a Houston team that is gaining momentum after a slow and frustrating start–and come out with their seventh win in a row.

Without Westbrook in the lineup, here’s how the starters could look for the Thunder.

Projected Starters for OKC Thunder vs the Rockets

PG: Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder SG: Terrance Ferguson

Terrance Ferguson SF: Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant PF: Paul George

Paul George C: Steven Adams

This is the same starting lineup the team employed last night against the Cavs, and it seemed to work pretty well. Point guard Schroder did well, scoring 28 points in the win and doing a solid job of filling the gap left by Westbrook.

With players like Schroder, Adams, and George, the whole team is more than capable of rallying to get a win–just like they did against the Pelicans when Westbrook got hurt initially.

