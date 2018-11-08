Floyd Mayweather Backs Out of MMA Debut: ‘I Never Agreed To These Terms’

Well, that was quick. Earlier this week, Japanese prizefighting company, RIZIN announced that Floyd Mayweather would be making his MMA debut against the 20-year-old kickboxing prodigy, Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14, this upcoming New Year’s Eve.

But before the ink could dry on any official paperwork locking in Mayweather into his first professional mixed martial arts contest, he’s announced that he will be backing out of his MMA debut and that he never agreed to the terms provided by RIZIN via his Instagram account.

According to Floyd Mayweather, prior to the announcement by RIZIN, he had never heard of Tenshin Nasukawa before but, he did claim that he agreed to a three-round, nine-minute total exhibition bout against a fighter of their choice. However, the fight was not going to available for the general public to witness as it was it going to be a private event for wealthy spectators with deep pockets.

With RIZIN mismanaging the original terms Floyd Mayweather agreed to, the 50-0 boxer exercised his cunning business acumen and backed out of his MMA debut against Tenshin. Check out the Instagram post where he reveals why below.

Floyd Mayweather Backs Out via Instagram

