Floyd Mayweather Backs Out of MMA Debut: ‘I Never Agreed To These Terms’

Well, that was quick. Earlier this week, Japanese prizefighting company, RIZIN announced that Floyd Mayweather would be making his MMA debut against the 20-year-old kickboxing prodigy, Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14, this upcoming New Year’s Eve.
But before the ink could dry on any official paperwork locking in Mayweather into his first professional mixed martial arts contest, he’s announced that he will be backing out of his MMA debut and that he never agreed to the terms provided by RIZIN via his Instagram account.
According to Floyd Mayweather, prior to the announcement by RIZIN, he had never heard of Tenshin Nasukawa before but, he did claim that he agreed to a three-round, nine-minute total exhibition bout against a fighter of their choice. However, the fight was not going to available for the general public to witness as it was it going to be a private event for wealthy spectators with deep pockets.
With RIZIN mismanaging the original terms Floyd Mayweather agreed to, the 50-0 boxer exercised his cunning business acumen and backed out of his MMA debut against Tenshin. Check out the Instagram post where he reveals why below.
Now that I am back on U.S. soil after a long and disappointing trip to Tokyo, I now have the time to address you, my fans and the media in regard to the upcoming event on December 31st that was recently announced. First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan. Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a 9 minute exhibition of 3 rounds with an opponent selected by the "Rizen Fighting Federation". What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of "One Entertainment" was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee. This exhibition was previously arranged as a "Special Bout" purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide. Once I arrived to the press conference, my team and I were completely derailed by the new direction this event was going and we should have put a stop to it immediately. I want to sincerely apologize to my fans for the very misleading information that was announced during this press conference and I can assure you that I too was completely blindsided by the arrangements that were being made without my consent nor approval. For the sake of the several fans and attendees that flew in from all parts of the world to attend this past press conference, I was hesitant to create a huge disturbance by combating what was being said and for that I am truly sorry. I am a retired boxer that earns an unprecedented amount of money, globally, for appearances, speaking engagements and occasional small exhibitions.
