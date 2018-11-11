WATCH(Graphic): Maycee Barber Bloodies Opponent Hannah Cifers in Her UFC Debut

Maycee Barber (6-0) plows through her UFC debut, mauling Hannah Cifers for a second-round TKO! The 20-year-old has finished five of six wins, four in a row, and the last three by knockout. #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/breEXiZIla — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) November 11, 2018

UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodríguez is currently underway at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. UFC’s Flyweight division males Chan Sung Jung (14-4-0) and Yair Rodríguez(10-2-0) are headlining the event alongside multiple men’s lightweight division matchups as well two additional women’s weight divisions bouts on the fight card for Saturday.

With the anticipation of tonight’s headlining fight between Sung Jung and Rodríguez, it was unexpected that a 20-year-old young lady making her UFC debut tonight would be tonight’s unanimous standout fighter amongst fans and spectators. However, with her dominating win over Hannah Cifers (now 8-4-0), Maycee Barber (now 7-0)wants to establish herself as one of the best UFC Women’s Strawweight contenders in the organization.

Check out the clip of the second-round ground-and-pound punishment that bloodied the face of Hannah Cifers and ultimately, won the match for Maycee Barber above. (Disclaimer: it’s a controversial clip, the official make a questionable judgment in regards to the safety of the fighters.)

Maycee Barber's Post Fight Interview Following Brutal Hanna Cifers' Match

