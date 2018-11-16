Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside Buys $50K Assault Rifle, Gun Instantly Gets Stolen

With gun control being at the forefront of the socio-political realm and mass shootings happening almost daily, this definitely isn’t a time for anyone to misplace or lose their registered firearms. Lost or stolen guns are nothing but a disaster waiting to happen. Especially, in regards to the displacement of high-caliber assault rifles. Which is exactly what happened to Miami Heat center, Hassan Whiteside, over the past summer.

Hassan Whiteside’s Newly Bought Assault Rifle Gets Stolen

According to a police report obtained by Andy Slater of WMEN 640 AM, Whiteside purchased a $50,000 Colt M16 assault rifle, ammunition, a rifle bag, and a silencer at Johnson’s Firearms in Miami on July 5. Instead of taking his new firearm directly home and putting it in a secure location, Whiteside drove directly to the University of Miami to workout. Whiteside unknowingly left the doors to his Rolls-Royce open while he practiced at the collegiate facility.

While on his way back home, Whiteside noticed his rifle bag and gun were missing from the car. The 7’0 center instantaneously contacted the authorities and reported his firearm stolen. After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators were able to discover that the weapon was not stolen out of Whiteside’s $400K Rolls-Royce while he was on campus.

Weeks passed before Whiteside revealed to detectives that he had temporarily gone back into the gun store after placing his firearm in his vehicle. This is when his assault rifle was stolen. Fortunately for Whiteside and the entire community of Miami, the rifle, ammunition, and silencer were recovered in a stolen vehicle located in North Miami.

Hassan Whiteside Opens Up About His Interest in Guns

This past Thursday, November 15, Hassan Whiteside released a statement about the incident, saying,

“I have a license for the gun that was stolen from me over the summer. I should have secured it better and I’m glad it was recovered. It won’t happen again. It is now locked in a safe and I only use it at the gun range.”

Hassan Whiteside has always been open about his interest in firearms. The Miami Heat center has several posts on his social media accounts of him shooting at his local gun range. But not only is he an accurate shot at the range, he’s also making a statement for himself on the NBA hardwood. Hassan Whiteside is currently averaging career-high numbers of 13.9 points per game on 52.3% shooting from the field and an insane 14.8 points per game. Check out some of Hassan’s highlights from his best overall performance this season against the San Antonio Spurs where he put up 29 points, 20 rebounds, and nine blocks below.

