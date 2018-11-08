Houston Rockets Starting Lineup Against Westbrook-less OKC Thunder

It’s a big matchup tonight between the 4-5 Houston Rockets and the 6-4 Oklahoma City Thunder, but Thunder PG Russell Westbrook will be missing from the action.

Westbrook has been sidelined with a brutal-looking ankle injury, though it’s been reported that it wasn’t as bad as it looked.

The Rockets are looking to build on their current momentum–they had a tumultuous start to the season but have won their last three–but the Thunder have proven that they’re still a formidable opponent, even without Westbrook.

As the Thunder look to get their seventh win in a row–without their star–and the Rockets look to improve upon their sub-par record, here’s what the Rockets’ lineup could look like tonight in OKC:

Houston Rockets Starting Lineup Against the OKC Thunder

PG: Chris Paul

Chris Paul SG: James Harden

James Harden SF: P.J. Tucker

P.J. Tucker PF: James Ennis III

James Ennis III C: Clint Capela

This is the same lineup they used on Monday against the Pacers–a game that they tightly won by just 4 points. James Harden was the leading scorer with 28 points, followed by big man Clint Capela with 18. James Ennis III contributed 13, while P.J. Tucker and Chris Paul each tacked on 9 apiece.

Watch for the matchup of Steven Adams and Clint Capela in the post; the big men are two of the best in the game and should make for some insane plays around the rim, both defensively and offensively.

