OKC Thunder Injury Update: Will Westbrook Play Against the Cavs?

As you probably heard or saw, Russell Westbrook went down with a gnarly ankle injury on Monday against the Pelicans.

Russell Westbrook rolled his left ankle pretty bad pic.twitter.com/TVSga3vtym — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 6, 2018

The ankle roll looked dramatic (and painful), and Westbrook had to be helped off the floor as OKC fans held their breath. The Thunder were ultimately able to hold off the Pelicans and secure the win, but Westbrook’s status was definitely a point of concern.

Luckily, it appears that the injury wasn’t as bad as it looks. Westbrook will miss tonight’s game against the Cavs, but his season will live on and he’ll likely return sooner rather than later.

Update on Russell Westbrook: More tests and evaluation confirmed an ankle sprain and nothing more. Looked worse than it actually is. He's out against the Cavs tomorrow (still traveling with the team) and before determining a timeline they want to see how he responds to treatment. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 6, 2018

The Thunder play the Rockets tomorrow night, and it’s likely Westbrook will miss that matchup as well. We’ll be sure to stay up to date with the latest news on the OKC point guard’s status as he works through his recovery.

READ NEXT: Will Kawhi Leonard Play Against the Kings?