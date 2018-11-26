Jaylen Brown Injury: Will Jaylen Brown Play Against the Pelicans?

The Pelicans may meet the Celtics without Anthony Davis tonight, but the Celtics will be missing a starter of their own. Jaylen Brown was ruled out for tonight’s game because of a back injury.

Jaylen Brown has been downgraded from doubtful to OUT for tonight's game at the New Orleans Pelicans. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 26, 2018

Brown contributed 16 points in Saturday’s loss against the Dallas Mavericks and is a regular starter for the struggling Celtics team. They’re a disappointing 10-10 on the season, and every game lately has been a desperate attempt to fix what hasn’t been clicking. Without Brown in the lineup it’ll be all that more difficult.

The 22-year-old guard was averaging 11.1 points per game before the injury, and it’s unclear how long he’ll be absent.

The two teams will face off tonight at 7:00 pm CST.

