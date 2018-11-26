Will Dwight Howard Play Tonight Against the Rockets?

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard has missed the team’s last three games with a gluteal injury, but his return is highly anticipated for more reasons than just that.

In case you missed it, Howard was accused over the weekend of threatening and harassing an ex-boyfriend–and he was outed as potentially bi or pansexual in the process.

While Howard’s sexual preferences don’t matter, the 6’11” center has yet to speak out about the harassment allegations, which some are saying can’t be true and others are fully backing. The fact that he’s injured and hasn’t played (or been seen) in a while makes the drama all the more bloated, and NBA fans are wondering how he’ll handle his first time back on the floor after such a whirlwind of over-the-weekend gossip.

Howard Will Likely not Play Tonight Against the Rockets

Dwight will have a bit more time for everything to blow over, as he’s not expected to play tonight against the Houston Rockets.

According to what we can find, Howard isn’t expected to play tonight as he remains injured, and the team has yet to comment on whether he’ll take the floor.

Dwight Howard has back injury. He got his back blown out & has trouble walking. pic.twitter.com/GPpyqMBS2i — Robby (@RobertSwiftNBA) November 26, 2018

Howard is averaging 12.8 points so far this season, along with 9.2 rebounds. The two teams will play tonight at 7:00 pm EST.

This post will be updated as the story develops.

READ NEXT: Steph Curry is Set to Return During the Team’s Next Road Trip