Twitter Reacts to Jimmy Butler’s Apparent Shade at Timberwolves

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their first win of the Jimmy Butler era, and the All-Star guard made it a memorable one. While the newest member of the Sixers racked up 28 points on 12-15 shooting in the 113-107 win over the Utah Jazz, it was what happened after the game that was even more memorable.

Butler’s stat line was impressive, but he didn’t miss the chance to seemingly throw some shade at his former team during a postgame interview. In an interview posted by the 76ers’ official Twitter, Butler spoke about the win and one portion of the segment stood out quite a bit.

“Everybody wants to win. When somebody messes up, you talk to them, they don’t take it personal, and they do their job. I think everybody is such a good basketball player and we all want to do right that sometimes we mess up.” Butler said.

As you can imagine, these comments sent Twitter into a whirlwind. Some people loved it, others (Timberwolves fans, specifically) hated it and the bulk of other NBA fans at least had an opinion. Let’s check out some of the best reactions to Butler’s comments which may or may not have been directed at the Timberwolves.

There’s no better place to start with the happy people, most of which we can probably assume are either Sixers fans or have no ill feelings towards Butler.

Twitter Reacts to Butler’s Comments – The Happy

Jimmy Butler throws shade at Minnesota every chance he gets lmao — loose change (@TaskVoris) November 17, 2018

Jimmy Butler just bought stake in @BudgetBlinds with all that shade. — Mike Culleton (@mikeculleton) November 17, 2018

The shade in that Jimmy Butler post game interview tho 😂😂😂 — Darren Gilbert (@DCGil1219) November 17, 2018

The Unhappy

@JimmyButler wolves are 3-0 without you…So if you want to throw shade look at how much you have won in your career… #LoserMentality — Brandon Swanson (@bswan33) November 17, 2018

Yo Jimmy Butler we in Minnesota don’t care stop with shade homie enjoy ruining the 76ers team I give it game 15 — THE.MARVELOUS.ONE😎🤴🏾🙏🏾💪🏾 (@WolfgangMyers) November 17, 2018

Jimmy Butler is a coward — Jeremy (@capitalJ23) November 17, 2018

Hmmm… Wolves are 3-0 without Jimmy Butler. Seems like they want to win. Still not sure what Jimmy was crying about. — Dustin Fridgen (@DustinBadger2) November 17, 2018

Jimmy Butler makes those comments, yet the Timberwolves have won their last three games without him. — Aaron Johnson (@AJohnsonNBA) November 17, 2018

All the Inbetween

Jimmy Butler the phenomenal human being still thinks it’s necessary to throw shade at his former team. Dude you got what you wanted. 🙄 https://t.co/RHJXxkE9Bj — Katie S. (@KatieSimons24) November 17, 2018

If Butler was trying to call out the Timberwolves, it wouldn’t be all that surprising considering how bad the end of his time there played out. Obviously, the issues came from both sides in that situation, but it seems both Butler and his former team are more than happy with their current spots.

READ NEXT: Draymond Green Trade: Odds Have Warriors Star in L.A. if Dealt

