Jimmy Butler Trade: Nets Refuse to Deal Caris LeVert to Timberwolves

Say what you will about the Brooklyn Nets and some of their decisions over the years, but the arrow is pointing directly up at this point. And one key reason for that is guard Caris LeVert, a player who’s starting to come into his own during the 2018-19 NBA season. While LeVert has thrived thus far, it seems the Minnesota Timberwolves took note of it and wanted him in a potential Jimmy Butler trade.

The Nets’ response was pretty simple, though. As The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor revealed, Brooklyn took LeVert off the table in trade talks and reportedly remain unwilling to include him in a deal for Butler.

“He’s another player where I had heard the Nets pulled him off the table. They were not willing to give Caris LeVert in a deal for Jimmy Butler.” O’Connor stated.

Here’s a look at the full comments from O’Connor, courtesy of The Ringer NBA:

While this is somewhat surprising to hear, you also have to factor in that the Nets have no guarantee Butler would sign an extension. Although they were on his preferred list out of the gate, they seem to like the upside of their 24-year-old guard too much to send him packing.

Caris LeVert’s Impressive Start to 2018

LeVert is the definition of a player who’s continually improved his game from year one in the NBA. The Nets’ former first-round pick is averaging 20.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists through 11 games this season. Those numbers are almost all up from last season and most importantly, LeVert is shooting an impressive 49.1 percent from the field.

As this news came to light, LeVert pulled off an impressive last-second shot Friday night to give the Nets a victory over the Denver Nuggets, as The Athletic’s Michael Scotto revealed.

Caris LeVert called game! Nets win 112-110 over the Nuggets, improve to 6-6 overall and have a 3-game win streak. Jarrett Allen was a force with 18 points, 9 boards and 5 blocks. DeMarre Carroll had 9 points in 14 minutes in his return. D'Angelo Russell scored 23 to lead Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/2KpgI5UidI — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 10, 2018

The Nets shooting guard certainly looks like the real deal and it’s easy to see why the front office wants to keep him.

