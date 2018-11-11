John Ross Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Bengals WR in Week 10?

The Cincinnati Bengals are without star wide receiver A.J. Green for at least 1-2 weeks, meaning the heavy lifting will fall largely on Tyler Boyd. But beyond him, there are plenty of question marks in the Bengals passing game. The team is without Tyler Eifert and it’s likely second-year receiver John Ross could see a big boost in playing time during Week 10.

The 2017 first-round pick has just seven catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns this season. He’s widely viewed as a home-run hitting option at receiver due to his blazing speed, but Green’s injury may give him an opportunity to showcase his all-around talent a bit more. While the Bengals and Ross have an appealing matchup, there are plenty of question marks around him.

Let’s break down whether Ross is a fantasy football start or sit in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

Should You Start or Sit John Ross?

This is about as much of a “boom or bust” play as you’ll find. Looking back to Week 8, before the Bengals’ bye, Ross didn’t play a single snap with Green healthy, per Football Outsiders. He’s been largely held to the sidelines this year, but he’ll at least see some work this week, the only issue is that we don’t know how much.

The Bengals chose to play both Alex Erickson (not surprising) and Cody Core (somewhat surprising) over Ross in Week 8, which is an obvious concern. With that said, the Saints have been horrible against opposing receivers, allowing 131 receptions for 1,924 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

As much as I’d love to start Ross and buy into the big-play potential we know he’s capable of, there’s too much risk in this spot. Without knowing a clear-cut plan for him, there’s too much risk and possibility that he’ll see a very low number of snaps. I’d only consider using him as a flex play or bye-week filler in bigger leagues, like 16-teams or above. If really desperate, you could dip down to 14-teamers.

