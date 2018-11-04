Kayla Morris: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kayla Morris has been identified as the 24-year-old cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers who took a knee during the Nov. 1 game against the Oakland Raiders.

Morris was captured in a now-viral video in which she took a knee during the national anthem on Thursday in the second row of cheerleaders, during the 49ers game against the Oakland Raiders at Levi’s Stadium. Now, many are wondering if Morris will take a knee tonight at the 49ers’ game against the New York Giants.

Morris has not yet made a public statement about the event. However, her former teammate, Kayla Rossell, told DailyMail, “I think it’s an extremely brave and courageous thing to do… and I think it’s been met with love and respect from both the Gold Rush director as well as the team itself, just based on my past experiences there.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Morris Took a Knee on Nov. 1, the Ninth Game of the 49ers Season

Morris’s decision to take a knee first went viral when Raiders fan Lenny Herold posted a photo of her kneeling. According to DailyMail, Morris is from Antioch, and was the only cheerleader to take a knee.

Morris has reportedly been with the 49ers for two seasons now. The 49ers administration has not yet commented on her act; specifically, they did not comment because Morris is not technically an employee of the team, but rather an employee of an entertainment company named e2k.

Morris has not made any public statements about her decision.

2. Morris’s Biography for the 49ers Reveals Many of Her Favorite Things, Including Hot Cheetos & ‘The Wizard of Oz’

According to Morris’s bio for the San Francisco 49ers, her favorite holiday is Halloween and her favorite song is “Skywalker” by Miguel and Travis Scott. Her favorite movie is “The Wizard of Oz” and her favorite television show is “Stranger Things.”

What’s more, her favorite color is navy blue and her favorite snack is Hot Cheetos, per her bio.

3. Morris Is From Antioch, CA & Is a Sales & Support Specialist

According to her 49ers bio, Morris hails from Antioch, CA, and when she’s not working for the NFL, she’s a sales and support specialist. Morris received an A.A. degree in dance from an unknown college.

Morris’s decision to take a knee has been met with both widespread criticism and support, simultaneously. Toni Flores, a retired member of the Air Force, said in a Facebook post, “Don’t believe any caption that speaks for the military as a whole, many veterans support your cause and your rights!”

4. Morris Is Believed to Be the First Cheerleader in the NFL to Kneel During the National Anthem

According to SFGate, Morris is the first NFL cheerleader to take a knee during the national anthem this year, perhaps ever. The closest comparison has been when a Georgia Tech dancer named Raianna Brown took a knee last year during the anthem.

The irony of a 49ers cheerleader being the first to take a knee is apparent: after all, Colin Kaepernick is known as one of the most prominent leaders of the movement to take a knee in the NFL, and he played for the 49ers when he first took a knee. As of now, it doesn’t appear as if Morris has been penalized for her actions.

5. 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Is the Only 49ers-Affiliated Rep to Comment on Morris’ Decision to Take a Knee

Most 49ers players and affiliated representatives have remained quiet on the topic of Morris taking a knee. But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did make a comment, albeit one that was pretty cryptic: “I don’t know about the cheerleader who took a knee, and I don’t have a thought about that.”