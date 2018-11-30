WATCH: Kevin Durant’s Wild 3-Pointer Leaves Drake’s Jaw on Floor

The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors are mixed up in an intense matchup on Thursday night. And to the enjoyment of all the fans in attendance, the Kevin Durant vs. Kawhi Leonard battle has taken center stage. There’s been a whole lot of back-and-forth between the two stars but Durant caught fire in a big way at one point, leaving fans in awe.

One of those fans who was left speechless from Durant’s play was rapper and Raptors fan Drake after one exceptional shot, as Dime on Magazine shows.

Kevin Durant's last bomb from 3 broke Drake 😂 pic.twitter.com/0qaSB6jKa2 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 30, 2018

To the surprise of virtually no one, Durant wasn’t done there either, as he then went on to hit a wild fadeaway 3-pointer to tie the game at the end of regulation, courtesy of The Render.

Durant Monster Triple to Tie the Game pic.twitter.com/YeIUoPGrnQ — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 30, 2018

When the third quarter of the game had wrapped up, Durant had already poured in 38 points while going 14-23 from the field with seven rebounds and five assists. His clutch 3-pointer put him up to 51 on the night. The Warriors were playing catch-up through most of the fourth quarter, largely thanks to an impressive showing from Leonard, who had 33 points on 12-19 shooting for his own red-hot three-quarter stretch.

Kevin Durant’s Impressive Stretch Without Two Key Teammates

While the Warriors have been playing without both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as of late, the heavy lifting has fallen on Durant and he’s held up his end of the bargain. Even prior to this big game against the Raptors, the 30-year-old posted back-to-back 40-plus point games in two wins.

The first of the two came in the form of a 44-point, 13 rebounds, seven assist showing against the Sacramento Kings. Durant followed that up by racking up 49 points with nine assists and six boards in a win over the Orlando Magic. Most importantly, the Warriors moved to 15-7 thanks to a three-game winning streak ahead of this game against the Raptors.

Just prior to that win streak, Golden State had lost four straight and five of six. Fortunately, both Curry and Green are expected to return soon, so reinforcements are on the way.

