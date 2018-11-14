WATCH: Did Kevin Durant Say He’s Leaving Warriors After Altercation?

The feud between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green following the Golden State Warriors game Monday has taken the NBA’s center stage. But there’s far more than meets the eye with this situation, even beyond Green’s one-game suspension. The Warriors face the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, and prior to the game, a video came to light of Durant after his altercation with Green.
As Hoop Central shows (per Thomas Duffy of Bleacher Report), Durant can be seen saying something to himself after the back-and-forth. The words do look a lot like “that’s why I’m out,” but we’ll leave that for you to decide.
There’s speculation that he may be saying “that sh**’s wild, man,” which is easy to see as well. But after the altercation had wrapped up, it was brought to light by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Green “challenged Kevin Durant” about his impending free agency while on the court.
The timing of the two potential comments come at interesting points. Even still, it’s no better than anyone’s guess at this point what exactly Durant said. After the situation had settled, it resulted in the Warriors opting to hand down a one-game suspension to Green for his role, meaning he’ll miss Tuesday’s game.
Kevin Durant Free Agency Rumors
Even just as recent as last week, Heavy’s own Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson reported that Durant is expected to join the Lakers in free agency next offseason.
It’s obviously tough to gauge at this point, but hard to ignore the idea of Durant and LeBron James teaming up in Los Angeles. Along with the Lakers, we’ve seen the New York Knicks emerge as a potential landing spot for Durant. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports stated on FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ back in October that the Knicks have a “very good shot” at landing him.
Time will tell, but for now, Durant and the Warriors have a whole lot more basketball to play before the talks of free agency even begin to ramp up.
