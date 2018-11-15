(Video) Kevin Durant free agency has “support” of Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have buried the hatchet.

“Kevin and I spoke, we’re moving forward,” Draymond Green said this afternoon after being suspended one game by the Golden State Warriors for an altercation that the two had in which Green reportedly call Durant a b***h.

Draymond Green: “We’re not gonna crumble off an argument. We move forward.” pic.twitter.com/PaMVsundsw — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 15, 2018

“It’s no secret I am an emotional player, I wear my emotions on my sleeve and I play with those same emotions. Sometimes they get the best of me and it doesn’t work to my favor. I’m gonna live with that. My resume speaks and this team’s resume speaks more so than it doesn’t. I’m never gonna change who I am, I’m gonna approach the game the way that I always do and like I said before we’ll continue to move forward.”

The altercation began earlier in the week when Green and Durant had a verbal exchange on the bench that needed to be mediated between Warriors teammates, Klay Thomson and Andre Iguodala.

The heated exchange between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green after Dray didn’t pass to KD in the final seconds of regular for a chance to beat the Clippers. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/RjWrFiC2vr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2018

In the heated exchange between KD and Dray, Durant was incensed that Green didn’t pass him the ball in the final seconds of the 4th quarter for a chance to beat the Clippers in regulation.

The Clippers won the game 121-116 in overtime.

Green says that the Warriors are still a supreme team. “What you must know is, everyone in this organization, not a player, not myself, not Kevin, not anybody else is gonna beat us,” he said.

“So if you’re one of the other 29 teams, you gotta beat us, we’re not gonna beat us.” said Green. “I’m sorry if that ruins everybody’s stories, I know y’all got a job to do, but if this only makes Kevin, myself and the rest of this team stronger, then that’s what it’s gonna be. We’re not gonna crumble off an argument, we move forward.”

He also addressed Kevin Durant’s free agency plans.

“At the end of the day, whatever Kevin decides to do, whatever Klay decides to do — we’ve had our years together and I support everybody wholeheartedly 100 percent,” said Green. “As a man and as a human being you have the right to do what you want with your life, so I’ll never question that.”

According to ESPN First Take host and NBA insider, Stephen A. Smith, he Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runner to sign him.

Per Ashish Mathur at Clutchpoints:

“It’s either the New York Knicks or the Lakers for KD next summer,” Smith said on ESPN Radio, Wednesday afternoon.

“And I’m hearing the Lakers are the front runners.”

Stephen A. Smith’s line of thinking supports my report on September 17, 2018 that suggests that Kevin Durant will join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers via NBA free agency.

Spoke to a source today who confirmed Kevin Durant will be a LA Laker next year. “Just like LeBron planned his move LA a year or more earlier, #KD is doing the same right now. They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-#LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/BWR9TOWPMZ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

I filed my report Saturday morning via Heavy.com and my source, an associate of Los Angeles Lakers management contends that Durant will join the Lakers just like LeBron James planned his move to Los Angeles a year or more earlier. “KD is doing the same right now,” my source told me.