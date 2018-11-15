(Video) Kevin Durant To Lakers With LeBron Says Stephen A. Smith

Golden State Warriors, small forward, Kevin Durant may pay attention to the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA’s summer 2019 free agency.

According to ESPN First Take host and NBA insider, Stephen A. Smith, he Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runner to sign him.

Per Ashish Marthur at Clutchpoints:

“It’s either the New York Knicks or the Lakers for KD next summer,” Smith said on ESPN Radio, Wednesday afternoon.

“And I’m hearing the Lakers are the front runners.”

Stephen A. Smith’s line of thinking supports my report on September 17, 2018 that suggests that Kevin Durant will join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers via NBA free agency.

Spoke to a source today who confirmed Kevin Durant will be a LA Laker next year. “Just like LeBron planned his move LA a year or more earlier, #KD is doing the same right now. They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-#LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/BWR9TOWPMZ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

I filed my report Saturday morning via Heavy.com and my source, an associate of Los Angeles Lakers management contends that Durant will join the Lakers just like LeBron James planned his move to Los Angeles a year or more earlier. “KD is doing the same right now,” my source told me.

“They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers.”

While many believe a rift at the end of a game between Durant and his Warriors’ teammate, Draymond Green may be the root of this, this belief in Durant joinining the Lakers is deeper.

The heated exchange between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green after Dray didn’t pass to KD in the final seconds of regular for a chance to beat the Clippers. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/RjWrFiC2vr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2018

Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million contract with the Warriors and has the option to opt out ahead of the 2019-20 season, per Spotrac.

The Lakers will enter the 2019 free agency period with a ton of roster spots to fill.

If a move to get Anthony Davis via a trade doesn’t come to fruition this season, as I also reported early last Saturday, the team would still have Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart from their current core, along with LeBron James.

That same source is emphatic that the Los Angeles Lakers are also interested in New Orleans Pelicans forward, Anthony Davis.

They also note that the Lakers are interested in a potential team with LeBron, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis next year.

📍 On the Lakers front: Spoke to someone over the weekend who believes that the Los Angeles Lakers aren't going to wait for Anthony Davis to become a free agent. pic.twitter.com/L06uTMGV4w — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) October 29, 2018

“The Lakers are gunning for the biggest names,” said my source familiar with the Los Angeles Lakers’ thinking.

“LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis in LA. It’s all part of the plan.”

In order for the Lakers to make such a move, a trade package would need to look like this:

A Lakers, Anthony Davis trade with New Orleans Pelicans would make sense if constructed like this:

Lakers, Anthony Davis trade with New Orleans Pelicans would make sense if constructed like this: Package 1: Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, 1st round pick Package 2: Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, 1st round pick#Lakers pic.twitter.com/90iJHKcx9F — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 4, 2018

Package 1: Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, 1st round pick

Package 2: Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, 1st round pick

James’ decision to join the Lakers this offseason wasn’t a surprise and it is expected that the Lakers will try to add another superstar to play alongside him. James signed a four-year, $153-plus million deal with the Lakers, via Spotrac, which features a player option for the 2021-22 season.

If Durant were to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers next offseason, it would leave them a minimum of two years to play together.