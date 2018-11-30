Nets Guard’s Twitter Called ‘KD Burner Account’ After Kevin Durant Praise

Sometimes, even the valiant effort from one NBA player to show love to another can lead to things going off the rails. Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie found that out first hand on Thursday night. During the Golden State Warriors’ eventual overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors, Dinwiddie, like all NBA fans were left in awe by Kevin Durant’s play.

Specifically, when Durant drained a wild fadeaway 3-pointer to send the game against the Raptors to overtime, Dinwiddie couldn’t contain himself. He posted on Twitter: ‘Holy sh**. KD a bad dude.”

Here’s a look at the play, in case you missed it.

Durant Monster Triple to Tie the Game pic.twitter.com/YeIUoPGrnQ — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 30, 2018

Following Dinwiddie’s reaction to the play, it seems he received some jokes on Twitter for being a fake account, or specifically a “KD burner account.” Shortly after, the Nets guard had to follow up on his original tweet by confirming that he most definitely was not a burner account.

I am not a KD burner account guys…I’m verified 😒 https://t.co/Q1b6D0yqTJ — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) November 30, 2018

Obviously, fans were likely just giving Dinwiddie a hard time, but it was pretty good for whoever first dropped the joke.

Kevin Durant’s Huge Night vs. Raptors

Although the 131-128 overtime loss for the Warriors snapped a three-game winning streak, there was still reason for optimism. Golden State was without both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green while facing one of the NBA’s top teams. Toronto has compiled a 19-4 record this season and hold a 10-2 home record as well.

Durant still put the team on his back when it mattered most, pouring in 51 points on 18-31 shooting with 11 rebounds and six assists. Even with the high volume of shot attempts and Kawhi Leonard’s defense, Durant only turned the ball over once in 43 minutes. Although it may not have been enough to get a win here, it goes without saying the Warriors likely won’t need this level of production from the star once Curry and Green return.

