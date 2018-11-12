Will the Celtics go After Carmelo Anthony?

The past few days have been awash with news about Carmelo Anthony’s likely departure from the Houston Rockets. The news comes as the Rockets join several talented teams that are struggling through the beginning of this season after entering it with high hopes–not the least of which is the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are 7-6 on the season and currently rank at #6 in the East behind the Hornets, Pacers, 76ers, Bucks, and Raptors–all of whom are having impressive starts that have taken everyone, maybe most of all the Celtics, by surprise in the newly LeBron-less East.

All-Star Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving commented last night after the team’s disappointing loss against the Trailblazers that the team could benefit from a 14 or 15-year vet to stabilize them, much like the Los Angeles Lakers are doing right now (they’re seeing immediate benefits from adding veteran Tyson Chandler just last week).

Tyson Chandler has been the key component in the Lakers' 3-0 run #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/JrILSso8Ge — LakeShow (@LA__LakeShow) November 12, 2018

So will the Celtics go for Carmelo Anthony? It seems unlikely, but it’s convenient that Irving made such comments on the very day rumors leaked about Carmelo’s imminent departure from the Rockets. The 2003 draftee puts up good numbers but has a bit of a folklore reputation for being a curse on talented teams–he’s been somewhat blamed for Oklahoma City’s lackluster playoffs run last season, and the Rockets‘ rocky start hasn’t helped things.

Sources: Rockets players and coaches believe that Carmelo Anthony has played his final game for the franchise. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 12, 2018

Kyrie didn’t specify that he wanted Melo in the statement–he didn’t even hint at it. But the comments about a veteran presence in the locker room come at a curious time as the entire league is holding their breath for where the future Hall of Famer ends up.

READ NEXT: Rockets Break Season Records in First Game After Carmelo News