Lakers Rumors: Kobe Bryant Ditching Retirement to Play With LeBron James?

Kobe Bryant could be coming out of retirement to play with LeBron James, according to Los Angeles entrepreneur and actor Keith Middlebrook.

“Kobe’s coming back to the Lakers,” a wobbly Middlebrook told X17 Online during an interview on the street, “because he’s realized he retired too soon. He’s not old. He’s feeling great.”

Middlebrook is relatively plugged in. He’s the founder of Keith Middlebrook Pro Sports Entertainment, and he was largely responsible for setting up the 2015 championship boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, according to Star Media P.R. Group.

In the interview, Middlebrook was asked where he’d gotten his information about Bryant’s potential return to the hardwood.

“Don’t forget, because you know I like to say this: I said it first. Kobe Bryant’s not over yet. He’s coming back. He’s coming back. Potentially, last half this year, definitely next year. … Kobe Bryant’s not over and done with.”

The interviewer asked Middlebrook if he thinks Bryant would like to play with James.

“I know he does,” Middlebrook replied. “You can see it when he sits in the stands. Plus I have some other inside information with a woman named Jeanie Buss, and Magic Johnson. It’s not over. He’s being swayed and swooned right now. So I said it first, don’t forget. Kobe Bryant will once again play with the Lakers, with LeBron James. If you want to see the Kardashians around, if you want to see Jack Nicholson, you’re going to see all of LA surrounding it, right? Get ready for that one.”