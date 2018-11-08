Timberwolves vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

“Will Jimmy Butler play?” has become the new “Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?” Find out if Butler will play or not when the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-7) travel west to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (4-6) at Staples Center on Wednesday night.

Preview

The Lakers continue to struggle in the early part of their season, as head coach Luke Walton is trying to find the answers for the starting lineup and bench. In addition, Walton is also trying to find an identity for the team, something that President Magic Johnson was counting on for him to establish. Is Los Angeles a fast team? Or do they want to play at a slower pace with James’ mileage?

Answer: the Lakers play at one of the fastest paces in the league, averaging 118.9 points per game (third most in the league). The drawback to that scorching pace is that the Lakers are abysmal defensively. They’re allowing 120 points per game (27th in the league) and rank 23rd in defensive rating (112.8). They’re averaging 15.1 turnovers per game (22nd in the league) and shooting only 34% on three-point field goal attempts (20th in the league).

Because Los Angeles is so bad at defending, the front office signed Tyson Chandler, who should help with their defensive woes providing valuable minutes as the backup center.

Not all has been lost. After an up-and-down rookie season, 2017 No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball is starting to find a rhythm on both sides of the floor, as well as shining as a rebounder. Josh Hart has hustled and impressed, and has likely moved past Kantavious Caldwell-Pope on the depth chart for good.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-7, and have yet to win a road game this season. Minnesota’s star player has announced publicly he wants to be traded (good job, Glen Taylor), and is now deciding on gameday whether to sit out and rest to force the organizations hand into trading him. There is increasing sense in the organization that they’d be OK with head coach Tom Thibodeau being fired if it meant trying to salvage the situation.

Everything is fine, nothing to see here.

Minnesota is 27th in field goal percentage (43%) and 19th in three-point percentage (35%). The offense is struggling mightily. They’re 16th in offensive rating (109.6).

That’s not even the worst part! Their defense is much worse than their offense. Minnesota is 29th in defensive rating (116.6), allowing opponents to shoot 48% from the field (22nd in the league) and 37% from three (22nd). Minnesota has to resolve this issue with Jimmy Butler before they can move forward.