Laquon Treadwell Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Vikings WR?

There’s a strong chance that fantasy football owners of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs were prepared for a stressful Sunday morning in Week 9. With the talented wideout listed as questionable due to a rib injury, the possibility that fantasy players would wind up rushing to the waiver wire was very real.

But late Saturday night/early Sunday morning brought both good and bad news. The bad news was that ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Diggs is not expected to play. The good news? You now have enough time to find a potential replacement.

Vikings’ WR Stefon Diggs, listed as questionable for Sunday with a rib injury, is not expected to play vs. Lions, per sources. Vikings have a bye week next week, so Diggs will get two weeks to rest his ribs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2018

The Vikings wide receivers have a strong matchup against the Detroit Lions, and one name who’s flashed upside at various points this season is Laquon Treadwell. The question is, should you take a chance on the former first-round draft pick as a one-week flier in fantasy?

Let’s take look at the situation and evaluate whether Treadwell is worth starting. And if he is, I’ll evaluate where the best leagues/situations to play him are.

Should You Start or Sit Laquon Treadwell?

Treadwell is an interesting option for a few reasons. Specifically, he’s seen 37 targets this year, resulting in 25 catches for 216 yards and one touchdown. He’s also seen four or more targets in every game but one this season while catching three-plus passes in each of the last six games. Treadwell’s potential is there, and considering that Diggs has seen double-digit targets in six of the last seven games, he could see a nice workload boost.

Treadwell has played 74 and 63 percent of the offensive snaps in the past two weeks (per Football Outsiders) and it’s expected he’ll take over Diggs’ role. One concern may be the additional work for Aldrick Robinson, though, who already has a strong rapport with Cousins and has flashed upside in limited playing time this season.

Regardless of how Robinson’s situation plays out, Treadwell is going to see an increased workload in a matchup with a Lions team capable of giving up big plays. On the season, they’ve allowed just 68 receptions to opposing wideouts, but they’ve gone for 1,027 yards (15.1 yards per reception) with nine touchdowns. It’s a solid spot for both Treadwell and Robinson potentially, putting both in play to some extent.

I wouldn’t go crazy rolling out Treadwell, who’s had a very hit-or-miss NFL career. But this is a great opportunity for him and a good matchup as well. It seems safe to assume the 23-year-old should see 6-8 targets and have a productive day. I think he’s a fine option in 14-team leagues or above in all formats for Week 9 as well as a great daily fantasy football option due to price.

READ NEXT: DraftKings Week 9 Fantasy: Top Picks & Optimal Lineups