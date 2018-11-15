The NBA Congratulates LeBron James on Scoring Milestone

If you haven’t heard already, LeBron James passed up Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list last night, scoring 44 points in the Lakers’ win over the Trailblazers.
Here’s the moment that did it:
Big Names Show Support for James on Twitter
NBA stars, celebrities, and fans took to Twitter to congratulate LeBron on the huge–but expected–milestone.
Dwayne Wade paid tribute with a Zion/LeBron comparison, for some reason, or maybe he was just complimenting Zion. Either way, shoutout!
Teammate Kyle Kuzma put respect on the King’s name with a devoted tweet.
Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets posted a tribute as well. Easy to do for now–he won’t face the King until December 13th.
Former teammate and Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson put it simply, with a few “Goat” emojis:
And Magic Johnson threw his congratulations into the mix:
Heck, Arnold Schwarzenegger chimed in with a congrats:
Up Next, Michael Jordan
LeBron is only 867 points away from moving up on the list again. The next target? Michael Jordan.
Jordan sits at #4 on the list with 32,292 points, below only Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron averages close to 2,000 points per season and despite his age has shown no signs of slowing down that pace–just look at last night’s 44-point performance as proof.
It’s reasonable to believe that James will supplant Jordan–and soon–adding more weight to the “GOAT” debate.
That being said, here’s an important thing to remember about James in light of the milestone:
Best all-around player ever? You decide.
